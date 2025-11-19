Is 'Werewolf by Night 2' happening? Director breaks silence on Marvel's sequel plans

A casual hint from director Michael Giacchino sparks speculation that Marvel's long-silent 'Werewolf By Night' follow-up is finally moving forward

Staying on top of Marvel's ever-expanding slate has become a full-time job for fans, especially as the studio tightens its grip on unannounced projects. But now, one long-awaited follow-up appears to be inching forward. The news is disclosed not through a flashy reveal at a convention, but via an unexpectedly casual comment from the filmmaker behind the original. Although Marvel Studios has yet to formally confirm anything, a new interview strongly hints that a sequel to 'Werewolf By Night' is quietly moving through the early stages of development.

And for fans who've been waiting years for even the smallest update, this subtle shift is more than enough to reignite speculation. The news surfaced through Deadline, which noted that director Michael Giacchino is preparing his next project: a follow-up to his 2022 Marvel Studios Special Presentation, 'Werewolf By Night'. The Halloween-themed one-off, which premiered on Disney+, introduced the MCU's monster-hunting side and became a cult favorite almost overnight. Ever since, viewers have been eager to know whether the studio plans to revisit this darker corner of the universe.

While Giacchino didn't offer a storyline, timeframe, or production status, he did seemingly confirm that something is brewing. Speaking in a lighthearted tone, he encouraged newcomers to revisit the original special if they missed it the first time. "If you haven't seen it, watch it. It's on Disney+ if you still have that," he joked, nodding to the wave of subscription cancellations that followed political backlash tied to Jimmy Kimmel. The director's playful comment doesn't include any hard details, but its casual confidence is what caught fans' attention.

After years of radio silence, even the acknowledgment that a continuation exists somewhere inside Marvel's pipeline is being treated as a major step forward. Speculation is already running wild about what a second installment might explore, as per ScreenGeek. The supernatural corner of the MCU has expanded significantly in recent years, and Giacchino's atmospheric, practical-effects-heavy style makes him a natural fit for characters like Ghost Rider, Moon Knight, Elsa Bloodstone, or even Blade, whose own film has been repeatedly delayed. Any of them could easily cross paths with Jack Russell, the MCU's resident werewolf, in a sequel or companion special.

Marvel, for its part, continues to keep the lid firmly sealed on future monster-focused projects. But Giacchino's interview marks the first real signal that 'Werewolf By Night' hasn’t been abandoned among franchise reshuffling and project delays. Instead, it appears to be quietly alive and possibly much further along than anyone expected. For now, fans will have to wait for Marvel Studios to make things official. But between creative enthusiasm and the cult popularity of the original, the chances of another 'Werewolf By Night' special arriving sooner rather than later suddenly seem more promising than they have in years.