Will Taylor Swift appear on ‘DWTS’? Fans can’t stop speculating after a pro dancer’s subtle hint

'DWTS' veteran Jenna Johnson is churning up the rumor mill with her recent comments and it has a lot to do with the Kelces

At the moment, the air is filled with rumors about the 14-time Grammy winner Taylor Swift making an appearance on 'Dancing With The Stars'! For those living under the rock (respectfully), all these speculations caught fire after 'DWTS' veteran Jenna Johnson's recent comments. While chatting with the 'Grey's Anatomy' stars Jessica Capshaw and Camilla Luddington on the Monday, May 26 episode of the podcast 'Call It What It Is', Johnson stated that she would love to have a football player as her celebrity partner on the ABC dance competition. Along with this, Johnson revealed that she has the name of a player on her mind, and it's none other than the retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

If Jason competes on 'Dancing With The Stars', then there is a good chance that at some point, his younger brother Travis Kelce and Swift might show up to cheer him on. As per Parade magazine, during the episode, Johnson said, “I have not had a football player, and I think that they’re just so incredible on the show. They understand that work ethic and the time and effort that goes into being great. So I think they always do really well on the show. I haven't had one of those yet."

Johnson further added, "Jason Kelce, I just keep throwing his name out because I think he would be so fun. I just think he has the vibe where he doesn't take things too seriously. I think he would be down to rip off his shirt. I would just be down for a really fun person who is just down for the experience. It's ballroom dancing, it's not that serious at the end of the day, so I think he would have such great energy."

Over the years, nearly 24 NFL players have participated on 'Dancing With The Stars', with Emmitt Smith doing so twice. In the past, four NFL players, including Donald Driver, Hines Ward, Rashad Jennings, and Smith, have also won the prestigious mirrorball trophy. On the other hand, six other players have finished in the second and third place as well. When we talk about 'DWTS' Season 33, which premiered on September 17, 2024, it featured NFL player Danny Amendola.

During his time on the show, Amendola was paired up with Witney Carson. Ultimately, Amendola and Carson finished in fifth place. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Amendola candidly spoke about his 'DWTS' experience and quipped, "I'm a changed man. I'm emotional. No, it was such a great experience. The best 2 months of my life. I had a great partner, I got a great friend out of it. It was awesome." When Carson was asked to comment on her working experience with Amendola, she had nothing but good things to say about her partner. Then, Carson went on to say, "Listen, honestly, he has been a dream partner, a sweetheart, just so.. It has been such an amazing season, and I'll never forget it. So, if this is my last one and I went out with a bang."