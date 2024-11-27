Inside Danny Amendola's relationship status: 'DWTS' star flirts with Julianne Hough during finale

'DWTS' stars Danny Amendola and Julianne Hough had a flirty exchange during live finale

'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33 star Danny Amendola is seemingly currently single, as is Julianne Hough. The ABC show performer and the host were recently spotted exchanging some flirty comments fueling hopes of potential romance. Soon after Danny finished Barbie-inspired freestyle, he got comfy on the prop bed, which was reminiscent of Ken's (Ryan Gosling) Mojo Dojo Casa House from the 2023 'Barbie' movie.

Julianne also joined Danny and his dancing partner Witney Carson in bed as they awaited the scores. Julianne then asked Danny about how he was feeling after dancing as Ken. However, Danny took the chance and responded with a flirty exchange, "I think the real question, Julianne, is why are you in my bed?" Although Julianne was visibly left shocked by the comment, she gave a flirty reply.

The ABC show host said, "Oh, is that an invitation?" The duo burst into laughter leaving Witney quite uncomfortable with the live flirtation. The flirty exchange came after Danny debunked the romance rumor with TikToker Xandra Pohl calling her a good friend. Meanwhile, Julianne has also finalized her divorce from Brooks Laich and recently admitted that she is open to dating.

'DWTS' stars Danny Amendola and Julianne Hough get flirty in bed (@abc)

'DWTS' host Julianne Hough reflects on her potential partner

'DWTS' host Julianne Hough's relationship status has always remained a mystery but she has recently revealed that she is single. She has also confessed during the previous episode of the ABC show, "I'm looking for a guy anywhere I can find one." Meanwhile, during a previous episode of The Jamie Kern Lima Show, Julianne has also teased her sexuality claiming she's "not straight." However, she has also shared that she does picture herself in a relationship with a man.

She explained, "I feel as if I am going to be with a man," adding, "I would like to have a partner and build a life with somebody, have a family. My heart is open." Julianne parted ways from Brooks Laich in 2022. The former couple exchanged vows in 2017 after four years of dating and sparked split speculation in early 2020 after they were spotted spending time apart during the COVID pandemic.

'DWTS' host Julianne Hough reflects on her potential partner (Instagram/@juleshough)

Danny Amendola bags fifth spot during 'DWTS' Season 33 finale

'DWTS' Season 33 star Danny Amendola failed to revive himself and received the fifth spot. He and his pro dance partner Witney Carson were assigned to perform a Tango to “I Had Some Help' by Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen during the redemption round and they lacked perfectness. The duo needed to show their flawless moves but instead, they still had messy steps and received a well-deserving 27 out of 30.

For the final performance, Witney and Danny channeled Barbie and Ken for their Freestyle to 'Pink' by Lizzo and 'I'm Just Ken' by Ryan Gosling. The performance proved that Danny had somehow just managed to reach the finale as he was just moving around the stage rather than dancing. He received a staggering 29 points from the judges for his terrible performance.

Danny Amendola bagged the fifth spot during 'DWTS' Season 33 finale (@abc)

'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33 finale aired live on ABC and Disney+. Fans can catch the episode on Hulu the following day.