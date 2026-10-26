New ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ footage confirms Steve Rogers’ return with a familiar MCU moment

'Avengers: Doomsday’ brings back Steve Rogers in a new teaser featuring Mjolnir, a reunion with Thor, and a callback to ‘Endgame’

Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) finally took Mjolnir for a ride in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (2019), after only slightly budging it in ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ (2015), as Thor (Chris Hemsworth) reacted with the now-iconic “I knew it!” That moment has returned in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ as Marvel Studios has released another teaser for the upcoming film, reuniting the two heroes.

A still from ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ teaser (Image Source: YouTube | Marvel Entertainment)

Marvel Studios released a new 30-second TV spot for ‘Avengers: Doomsday,’ reuniting Steve and Thor on the team. It opens with a long-haired, bearded Steve, wielding Mjolnir and telling Thor, “Let’s go.” The commercial ends with Steve lifting the hammer and asking Thor if it bothers him. Thor says, “You know it does,” and they take off into the sky. In between, Thor states that Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) “will tear this world apart,” and a “3 Teams” message flashes on screen. Thor then delivers a new rallying cry, “Team up and stand together.” Fans also get to see the rainbow-colored Bifrost from ‘Thor’ (2011), and briefly see Shuri (Letitia Wright) and M’Baku (Winston Duke) meeting Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) in the desert as well.

The clip also featured some more Captain America confusion. As Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) tries to finalize his plan, he says, “Then it’s settled, right, Cap?” Steve turns around, but Scott looks at Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), the current Captain America, and corrects himself, saying, “I mean, right, Cap?” John Walker (Wyatt Russell) then jumps in, “I was Captain for a minute,” and Scott settles on “Captains America.” Walker was given the shield in ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ (2021), while Sam took over in the finale of the series.

A still from ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ teaser (Image Source: YouTube | Marvel Entertainment)

The Mjolnir exchange first appeared in the baseball-themed promotion in Game 1 of the World Series on Fox, which saw the Milwaukee Brewers host the Tampa Bay Rays. The scene takes place at New Avengers Tower. As part of the promotion’s plot, Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) throws the first pitch at Ebbets Field on Earth-828, the world of ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ (2025), as five MLB players watch. Ebbets Field was once home to the Brooklyn Dodgers, which connects back to Steve, a Brooklyn native who woke up to a Dodgers game on the radio in ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’ (2011).

A still from ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ teaser (Image Source: YouTube | Marvel Entertainment)

Evans had previously denied reports of his return before the announcement. Back in January 2025, he told Esquire that the rumors were not true, and even said, “Yeah, no — happily retired!” However, on December 23, 2025, Marvel released a teaser for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ featuring Steve riding a motorcycle to a rural house, carrying a baby, followed by a title card reading, “Steve Rogers will return.” Evans had not been Steve since ‘Endgame,’ but he appeared as Johnny Storm in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ (2024). ‘Avengers: Doomsday,’ directed by the Russo brothers, is set to release in theaters on December 18, 2026, with ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ following a year later on December 17, 2027.