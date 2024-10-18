‘Rivals’ pushes the limits of risque TV, but even we cringed hard at one sex scene

Aidan Turner bares all in Rivals Episode 3, but it's not his nudity that's causing discomfort

Contains spoilers for 'Rivals'

LONDON, ENGLAND: 'Rivals' on Hulu isn't holding back, serving up one bold scene after another. The eight-part drama based on Jilly Cooper's novel of the same name is unapologetically wild, filled with nudity, steamy encounters, and intimate close-ups, that will make your jaws drop. But the treatment of intimate scenes isn't what you usually see on-screen.

Most of the intimate moments aren't erotic. Sex seems like a chore, a mere distraction for the characters of 'Rivals'. In fact, some scenes might make you cringe so hard that you'll wish you’d been given a heads-up beforehand. We are talking about the uncomfortable intimate moment between Declan O'Hara (Aidan Turner) and his wife Maud (Victoria Smurfit).

'Rivals' Episode 3's sex scene creeped us out

Victoria Smurfit in 'Rivals' (YouTube/@hulu)

Towards the end of 'Rivals' Episode 3, Declan and Maud share an intimate moment after hosting the New Year's party. However, their intimacy isn't normal. Maud is upset after facing rejection from Rupert Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell), the celebrity casanova.

Declan was aware of what his wife felt about the other man and easily figured out what could have upset her. "Did he touch you?" he asks his sobbing wife. She lashes out, accusing him of being consumed by work. She feels abandoned, stuck in a new town with no friends or social life, while he’s too busy to notice.

The neglect by her husband makes her believe that she isn't beautiful, only to be fueled by rejection from Rupert. In an attempt to reconnect, Declan asks Maud, "How would you have liked him (Rupert) to touch you?" and then goes on to follow her lead. If this isn't disturbing enough, then what is?

Decoding Declan and Maud's twisted marriage in 'Rivals'

Aidan Turner, Victoria Smurfit, Bella Maclean, and Catriona Chandler in 'Rivals' (YouTube/@hulu)

Declan and Maud's marriage is anything but perfect. Apart from a big career opportunity, Maud's infidelity was one of the reasons why he moved from London to Rutshire. The decision to relocate hadn't pleased Maud, but she found the silver lining when she laid her eyes on Rupert.

Right in the first episode, Maud is smitten by Rupert and from thereon, she is desperate to get his attention. On New Year's Eve, which coincides with her son's birthday, she hosts a lavish party at her residence, going overboard with the budget. Who's who of the town is invited, but her eyes are looking for Rupert, who arrives late.

When everyone is dancing, Maud stands alone in front of the mirror, looking at her loose skin, wondering if she is attractive enough. Despite the self-doubt, she takes the bold step and seduces her way to Rupert only to find out that he is attracted towards her 19-year-old daughter, Taggie (Bella Maclean).

Maud's infidelity is known to Declan and their children. Neither does Maud try to hide it, nor do the family members stop her. It takes two to tango. You can't entirely blame Maud for her irrational behavior. But at the same time, Declan's workaholic nature shouldn't be the reason for her to cheat on him. Their situation isn't too different from the Vereker family. James (Oliver Chris) never bothers to even look at his wife Lizzie (Katherine Parkinson), let alone spend some romantic time with her. But Lizzie has been patient with him (so far).

Maud and Declan don't part ways either because no matter what, they do love each other. Didn't you notice how Declan looks at her when Maud makes a stylish entry into her own party? For now, we just know that there could have been a dozen ways for Declan and Maud to reconcile rather than imagining Rupert during their intimate moment.

'Rivals' is available to stream on Hulu and Disney+