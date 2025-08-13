This ‘Poolman’ actress is ready for a role in ‘Landman’ — and we totally see it happening

Veteran actress loved seeing her former co-star Maxwell Caulfield in ‘Landman’ — now she’s ready to join the cast herself.

Juliet Mills is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actresses in the Hollywood film industry. With her experiences on the big and small screens, the actress has gained prominence over the years. Meanwhile, Mills recently expressed her love for Taylor Sheridan and his creativity, also being open to working on his future projects. According to IndieWire, ‘The Rare Breed’ actress stated, “All those wonderful shows on Netflix that he writes and directs half of them himself… writes them all himself. And I don’t know how he does it.” Mills also added that Maxwell Caulfield, with whom she acted in the 1980s ‘The Elephant Man,’ had done a “guest spot on ‘Landman,’ which is one of my favorite shows. I just love that.” The outlet also suggests that the ‘Twice Round the Daffodils’ actress is ready to star in ‘Landman.’

For those unversed, Mills was born into England’s premier acting family. She made her on-screen debut at just 11 weeks old. Mills has been actively working on screen for a whopping nine decades. This counts both her film and television stints. 1942’s ‘In Which We Serve’ was her first outing, in which her Oscar-winning father, John Mills, cast her. Talking about ‘Landman’ Season 2, the show has already had a few new additions. One of the major names joining the cast of ‘Landman’ is Sam Elliot.

According to TV Insider, ‘A Star is Born’ actor was confirmed to have a role in the series on April 29, 2025. While details about his character have been kept under wraps, he is reportedly a series regular. Talking to Collider, Billy Bob Thornton mentioned, “He’s always been a mentor and a hero of mine.” Adding, “I love the guy, we have a real special relationship in real life anyway. It’s so good to see him. He lights my day up.”

Meanwhile, fan-favorite actress Demi Moore will reportedly have a much bigger role in the upcoming season of 'Landman', following the death of Monty Miller (played by Jon Hamm), the CEO of M-Tex Oil, in Season 1. According to ScreenRant, Moore’s character, Camie Miller, Monty’s widow, will take on a central role as she inherits a major stake in M-Tex.

Moreover, besides the actress from ‘The Substance,’ Andy Garcia will also have more screen time than he had in season 1. The ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ actor plays the role of Gallino. Per reports, the character might use Lt. Tommy Norris to get his cartel into the oil business. This would eventually put Gallino in a position of power over Tommy. If this happens, Gallino will surely have the upper hand on Tommy. ‘Landman’ Season 2 has wrapped filming and is ready to engage its followers in its gritty oil boomtown drama. According to Town & Country Magazine, ‘Landman’ Season 2 is expected to release in December 2025.