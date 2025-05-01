Sheryl Crow finally reveals why she turned down a red chair on ‘The Voice’: 'I did not want...'

Sheryl Crow made a shocking revelation on turning down a seat on the iconic red chair: "Normalcy is lovely"

Sheryl Crow, now a mega mentor on 'The Voice' season 27, was once the first choice as a judge for the show's premiere season. Being a former coach of 'The Voice UK' and 'The Voice Australia,' it is no surprise that 'The Voice US' approached her for its premiere season. However, what came as a surprise was that the 'Soak Up the Sun' singer turned the offer down. In a recent interview with People, Crow revealed the reason for not making it to the coaches' seat on the show: "I had a newborn and did not want to move back to L.A.," she said, before quickly adding, "Actually, that's not true. He [son Levi] was about 2 years old, and I didn't want to move back to L.A., so I didn't do it. And I have not entertained it since then because we have a busy life here, and normalcy is lovely."

A mom of two sons (15-year-old Levi and 18-year-old Wyatt) told the outlet how much she enjoyed her time as a mentor: "I loved mentoring. It was a blast, and I adore Kelsea Ballerini." Even though family had been her priority at the time, Crow once also shared in a separate interview how her kids had been a source of inspiration in her musical journey: "I don't know that either one of them really wants to do that, but they're both musical, and I'm one of those obnoxious parents who's like, 'You have to take piano. Do not argue with me about it'."

She even added, "But my 15-year-old, he's got a great ear and can play really well," she continued. "I think he will always tinker, but he wants to be a marine biologist, so I don't know how to compete with that — I don't even know what they do. So I'm happy for him to go save the reefs. That's what he wants to do." Crow also shared that she enjoys introducing them to various genres of music. "They're just like, 'Mom, what is this old music?' But they go around humming it and singing it. My 15-year-old is always like, 'I got sunshine…" She continued, "So, I feel like I'm doing the right thing. I grew up with it, and my 15-year-old is a great bass player, and he's learning James Jamerson just like I did."

Despite her turning down the gig, the 9-time Grammy Award winner has been associated with 'The Voice' in some way or another. According to Yahoo, in Season 4, Crow appeared on the show as an advisor for Blake Shelton in the Battle Round. Then she performed on the show's live finale in season 8 as a guest performer, where she sang Timbaland's 'Give It To Me' with Joshua Davis, as reported by Deadline.

And now, the show introduced her as a mega mentor alongside LeAnn Rimes during episode 12, helping the remaining 27 contestants move ahead on the show. Besides appearing on the show, Crow is also actively touring for live concerts, according to Songkick. Her next tour is scheduled on 23rd May at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Boston and then on 7th June at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in Las Vegas.