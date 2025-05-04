'DWTS' fans 'can't wait' as Derek Hough cryptically hints at a major change: 'What an amazing...'

After making a mark in the popular ballroom show 'DWTS', the Hough siblings are all set to spread their magic once again with their new venture, 'Ovation by DanceOne'. The international Latin dance competition tour promises to bring its signature sparkle to all the dance lovers across the country. Per Yahoo, the six-time trophy winner and now a judge, Derek Hough, shared a cryptic teaser of the tour on his Instagram post in April, captioned, "A change is coming", which has left fans in a frenzy.

One wrote below the post, "SO excited for this!!!" Another added, "WE CANNOT WAIT!" The third chimed in, "So excited!! What an amazing opportunity for dancers to learn from the Houghs and the talented staff!" Even though the tour has been in talks since last year, the Instagram post of Ovation Dance recently revealed that the tour will commence on December 5-7 and end on January 13-20. Earlier in August 2024, In an interview with People, Julianne Hough, who is also two-time winner of the mirrorball trophy, shared her excitement about the new gig, "Just looking at the dance industry over the last however many years, Derek and I have been so fortunate that we've been a big part of that in the commercial sense."

She added, "Looking back at where we came from was like, man, we wouldn't be where we're at without the training and the mentorship and the dedication that it takes, but we're at that stage of our life where a contribution is important. We want to connect with the next generation of dancers, helping them move forward. Latin and Ballroom is where we came from, but we also want to be able to infuse the multi-genres, so we feel like we're going to be able to bring a new, fresh spin on the convention and competition world. That's exciting, and it feels good to be a part of it."

Julianne also shared that the competition's focus would be more on the athetic aspect of the dance, she explained, "The dance world has been its little niche community for a long time, and television shows like 'Dancing with the Stars' have helped more people fall in love with it, but it is this athletic art form," noting that it's what has helped her stay in unbelievable shape. "As far as the younger generation goes, we encourage people to dance and to move, because it's not just a way of having discipline and self-confidence and self-awareness, but also it's just a way to tap into yourself mentally — it's amazing for your health in all aspects."

While Derek shared about the goal and purpose of the tour, "Our goal is to bring two worlds together. The dance competition world is thriving — the talent is unbelievable. Then also the Ballroom and Latin world, which is its world, we want to marry those together, and to bring the coaches and teachers who trained us to have masterclasses." When asked if the duo ever has fights like usual siblings on the sets, Derek told the outlet, "I think that we understand each other's intentions if we do." He continued, "So if we ever do have a little misunderstanding or a fight, they're very short-lived. I think we've had a very unique upbringing as well, where we moved to England. I was 12 years old, she was nine years old. So we looked out for each other. We're like a team."