CMA Awards 2024: Fans swoon as Carrie Underwood crashes the stage in style with Cody Johnson performance

CMA 2024 welcomed a slew of Country Music legends, including George Strait and Carrie Underwood, who seemed to have left fans thrilled

Carrie Underwood surprised fans with a duet performance with Cody Johnson at the CMA Awards 2024 on Wednesday, 20 November. The country music industry's biggest night welcomed iconic legends of the industry, with Morgan Wallen receiving seven nominations, putting him at the top of this year's nomination list.

While the award ceremony continues to grab major headlines, Underwood surprised fans with her unanticipated performance of the duet 'I'm Gonna Love You' alongside Johnson. The American Idol alum was not on the list of performers and did not even walk the red carpet, making her participation a sweet surprise.

Fans go gaga over Carrie Underwood's performance during CMA 2024

Carrie Underwood performs 'I'm Gonna Love You' alongside Cody Johnson during CMA 2024 (Getty Images/@denisetruscello)

Fans were in awe of Underwood's duet performance with Cody as they shared their opinions on X.

A fan said, "SURPRISE!!!!!!!!! @carrieunderwood Made an Appearance to Perform “I’m Gonna Love You” w/ @codyjohnson." Another added, "The GOAT!"

The GOAT! — Sandy Derouin (@sandy_derouin) November 21, 2024

Another said, "Oh my Carrie Underwood looks way different. Or maybe I just haven't seen her in a while." Raving about Underwood, a fan said, "She looked so beautiful, i will never get over this."

A fan shared, "Cody Johnson and Carrie underwood might’ve been the best performance I’ve ever seen live!!!!!!!! Wow."

A fan remarked, "Tell me I am not the only one who gave Cody and Carrie a standing ovation from living room."

Tell me I am not the only one who gave Cody and Carrie a standing ovation from living room. 🥹 https://t.co/gfVbXuVlq0 — Carrie Underwood Fan (@CarrieFandom05) November 21, 2024

Carrie Underwood made a surprise entry at CMA 2024

Carrie Underwood took fans by surprise with herin the CMA 2024 (Getty Images)

Underwood's performance was unforeseen, as there was no word confirming her participation in the CMA 2024. It all started when Johnson's performance was introduced as a solo. However, it wasn't long before cheers erupted when Underwood joined the Johnson onstage.

Looking stunning in an orange and white gown with a turquoise necklace, Underwood entertained fans with her passionate performance. The duet concluded with a bow and a warm hug, leaving the crowd, including artists such as Thomas Rhett in astonishment.

