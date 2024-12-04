Will 'Captain America: Brave New World' ever be released? Marvel movie undergoes major changes

'Captain America: Brave New World' stars Anthony Mackie and is directed by Julius Onah

Ahead of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) Phase Five, the highly anticipated flick 'Captain America: Brave New World' is again under the scanner. Written by Malcolm Spellman, Dalan Musson, and Matthew Orton, the superhero flick is touted to be the next big thing for the MCU, as Anthony Mackie will take in the titular character of the fan-favorite superhero and take on Thaddeus Ross’ Red Hulk, which will be played by Harrison Ford.

Helmed by Julius Onah, the fourth Captain America movie was scheduled for a Valentine's release on February 14, 2025. However, due to speculations of the action flick undergoing reshoots, the movie's fate hangs in the air.

'Captain America: Brave New World' goes through major changes after screening receives negative feedback

Anthony Mackiein a still from 'Captain America: Brave New World' (Marvel)

Notable industry insider Daniel Richtman shared that the movie failed to impress in a recently held third round of test screening. Richtman reportedly stated that now more changes are required, which means the superhero flick will undergo reshoots.

This is not the first time the highly anticipated movie has found itself in the hot waters of uncertainty, as it previously dealt with controversies, reshoots, and poor test screenings, which refrained it from its scheduled release date.

What is the plot of 'Captain America: Brave New World'?

Harrison Ford will take on the role of President Thrunderbolt Ross aka Red Hulk (Marvel)

The plotline of 'Captain America: Brave New World' follows Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) as he is at the center of an international crisis after Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) becomes US president. The filming for 'Captain America: Brave New World' kicked off in March 2023 at Trilith Studios in Atlanta with the working title 'Rochelle Rochelle.'

Initially scheduled for a May 2024 release, the movie was pushed back multiple times to 2025 due to delays from the SAG-AFTRA strike in 2023. The first footage from the action flick was previewed in April 2024 at CinemaCon and is touted as a key installment in Phase Five of the MCU.

