Sam Wilson vs Red Hulk: 'Captain America: Brave New World' trailer teases major conspiracy

'Captain America: Brave New World' is set to have the same vibe as 'Captain America: Winter Soldier' which is a paranoid-thriller

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for 'Captain America: Brave New World', giving us an extended look at the highly anticipated solo movie starring Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson. After a decade in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Mackie's Sam Wilson, who officially took up Captain America’s shield in 'Avengers: Endgame', is set to lead his own film.

During the recent D23 event in Brazil, fans got a closer look at 'Brave New World' with an official trailer that teases an epic showdown between Sam Wilson’s Captain America and Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk. The trailer also teases Mackie's updated Captain America suit, which now includes a retractable helmet similar to the Avengers' Quantum suits. Here's a quick rundown of everything you need to know to prepare yourself for Marvel's paranoid thriller.

What is 'Captain America: Brave New World' about?

Anthony Mackie will make his fist solo film MCU debut with 'Captain America: Brave New World' (Marvel)

In 'Captain America: Brave New World', Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson faces a global crisis after meeting the newly elected US President, Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford. As Sam digs deeper, he finds a dangerous conspiracy that threatens to spiral out of control. Director Julias Onah has described the film as a “paranoid thriller,” much like 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier'. We will get to see Sam face against the government which is pretty much Captain America's MO at this point but this time, with Red Hulk in the equation, things might get more intense.

Additionally, Brave New World will introduce Adamantium to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, expanding the franchise’s mythology further. A clip revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 shows President Ross addressing a global audience about a newly discovered Celestial body in the ocean, composed of the powerful metal.

Who stars in 'Captain America: Brave New World'?

A still from 'Captain America: Brave New World' (Marvel)

The cast of 'Captain America: Brave New World' features a mix of returning characters and new faces. Anthony Mackie is back as Sam Wilson, previously known as The Falcon, joined by Danny Ramirez as Joaquín Torres. There are also some exciting newcomers, including Giancarlo Esposito and Harrison Ford, who take on the role of Red Hulk.

At San Diego Comic-Con 2024, it was confirmed that Esposito’s long-teased villain role is Seth Voelker, also known as Sidewinder. Esposito shared that he put in a lot of comic book research to get ready for the part. "I wanted to really understand him," he said in an interview with GamesRadar+. "I looked into how he formed and runs the Serpent Society, and dug into his look, his powers, and what makes him unique."

When and where to watch 'Captain America: Brave New World'?

'Captain America: Brave New World' will be released in theatres on February 14.

'Captain America: Brave New World' trailer

