The future of MCU and Anthony Mackie's career as a leading man hinge on a returning hero

With Anthony Mackie's latest flick earning only 10% of its budget at the box office, his next movie might just make or break his acting career

Anthony Mackie’s latest movie, 'Elevation', hit theaters recently, but it didn’t make the splash many hoped for. With only $1.1 million in ticket sales during opening weekend, it fell far short of its $18 million budget. 'Elevation', a story about a father facing dangerous creatures to save a young boy, seemed to resonate with fans more than critics, earning a 78% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes but only 53% from critics. Despite this modest fan support, the numbers weren’t enough to lift the film to success. Vertical Entertainment, the studio behind Elevation, did celebrate it as their fifth-highest-grossing film. But for Mackie, whose career has been building toward bigger projects, the result was a disappointment.

Now, all eyes are on Mackie’s next big role in 'Captain America: Brave New World', set for release on February 14, 2024. Taking on such an iconic character could be his defining moment, especially with Hollywood heavyweights like Harrison Ford joining him on screen. But if 'Brave New World' doesn’t succeed, it might not just impact Mackie’s career—it could shake the future of Marvel itself, hinting that the MCU’s golden age may be slowing down.

Can 'Captain America: Brave New World' keep MCU alive?

Anthony Mackie will make his fist solo film MCU debut with 'Captain America: Brave New World' (Marvel)

For over a decade, Marvel has drawn huge crowds with its superhero films, each release almost guaranteeing massive box office returns. But recently, a few of their movies didn’t do as well, and some fans seem to be losing interest. 'Captain America: Brave New World' will be a major test of Marvel’s staying power. This is very pivotal to the MCU as well as Anthony Mackie as it will mark the debut of Sam Wilson as the new Captain America. Success would prove that fans are still excited about Marvel’s direction, while failure might suggest that audiences are looking for something fresh. And since Captain America is one of Marvel’s most beloved heroes, a flop here could be a big hint that Marvel’s golden age might be slowing down, which might lead to the end of a once-beloved franchise.

Will Anthony Mackie manage to impress as the new Captain America

A still from 'Captain America: Brave New World' (Marvel)

For Anthony Mackie, playing Captain America is not just about a major role in the MCU specifically; it’s a chance to become one of Hollywood’s leading action stars. After the lukewarm response to 'Elevation', his turn as Captain America could be the moment he shows the world he’s ready to lead a blockbuster. This opportunity gives him the chance to bring a fresh take to a character who’s already beloved by fans, but it also brings serious pressure.

If 'Brave New World' succeeds, it would be a big win for Mackie and would confirm that passing the Captain America shield to Sam Wilson was a good move for Marvel. But if it struggles, Marvel might start focusing on other heroes or try new approaches to keep audiences engaged. For Marvel and Mackie, this movie is more than just another superhero flick—it’s a defining moment that could shape the future for both the MCU and Mackie’s career as the new Captain America.

'Elevation' trailer

'Elevation' premiered in theatres on Friday, November 8.