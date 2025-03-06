Jimmy Kimmel barely holds it together after talk show icon mocked Jimmy Fallon on live TV: "I have..."

"I have nothing but the highest..," said the veteran while taking a jab at Jimmy Fallon

In addition to sharing a similar first name, both Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon have become prominent figures in the late-night talk show scenario. Renowned for their signature humor and sharp wit, both hosts are often seen playfully taking sarcastic jabs at one another. However, things became chaotic when an industry veteran took a playful dig at Fallon during an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' leading to a moment where Kimmel could not conceal his true feelings.

David Letterman attends the 92nd Street Y presents Senator Al Franken in conversation with David Letterman at 92nd Street ( Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Toth)

The guest in discussion is David Letterman, who made an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' back in 2017. Letterman, at the time, was honored with the Mark Twain Prize and had just launched a new Netflix show, as per The Things. Kimmel introduced Letterman, noting that it has been "two very long years" since he left television. He highlights Letterman's new Netflix show, his "very furry face," and his upcoming honor—the Mark Twain Prize at the Kennedy Center.

As the conversation progressed, Letterman reflected on his exit from 'The Late Show,' and he quips that it’s "all blur now," whether he was "fired or retired." He acknowledged the praise he received at the time, telling Kimmel, "You were effusive." Then, in a playful jab, he said, "By the way, for the purpose of this conversation, I have nothing but the highest regard for all the talk show men and women. Even Jimmy Fallon." The remark prompted an awkward laugh from Kimmel, who, momentarily at a loss for words, simply responded, "That’s nice."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel)

In the comments section of the YouTube video, one fan wrote, "Even Jimmy Fallon" Lmao Letterman knows where it's at." Another one said, "Letterman was and IS the best. His sense of humor is wry, witty, intelligent, and a step ahead of everyone. This was an example of Dave at his best and a prime example of his superior comedy." Another comment reads, "I have nothing but the highest regard for all the talk show men and women, even Jimmy Fallon." One fan said, "That Jimmy Fallon shade was so beautiful to hear." A viewer wrote, "Even David Letterman knows that Jimmy Fallon is 92% fake laughing and 5% actual questions and 2.5 % guest talking and 0.5% the roots."

Although Letterman's comment certainly made Kimmel chuckle, there was a time when the tables were turned, and a guest on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' made fun of him. Known for his playful feud with Kimmel, he appeared on 'The Tonight Show', where he jokingly threw shade at Kimmel, as per The Things. During their chat, Fallon brought up Damon’s talk show appearances, saying, "You've been on like Jimmy Kimmel, I've seen that." As he said it, Fallon looked down, seemingly holding back a smile, acknowledging Damon’s long-running playful feud with Kimmel.

Damon quickly denied ever being on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' insisting, "Oh no, no, no you haven't. I haven't... I haven't." Fallon, barely holding back a laugh, responded, "Well... maybe one day." Damon then made a pointed remark, contrasting Fallon’s invitation with Kimmel's apparent lack of one, saying, "All you had to do was call me once, and I came on the show. He has not called. At all." Finally, Damon delivered a sharp jab, declaring, "That's how you host a talk show," which sent Fallon into laughter. Fallon playfully warned, "You're going to hurt Jimmy's feelings," but Damon didn’t seem too concerned.