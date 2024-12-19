Why Mary Cosby’s husband decided to skip ‘RHOSLC’ limelight

Robert Cosby has chosen not to appear on the show this season

Robert Cosby Sr., the husband of 'RHOSLC' star Mary Cosby, has opted to keep a low profile this season because he says he holds a "grudge" against the show's production team. Although he has no problems with Andy Cohen, Mary shared that Robert doesn't trust the other producers and is afraid they may spin his image or create negative publicity. So, he's avoiding filming altogether to steer clear of any possible drama. Although he has not appeared on the show, Mary said Robert is "doing good" and recently returned from Las Vegas, where he spent six months. He is still very active in the Faith Temple Pentecostal Church in Salt Lake City, where he serves as a bishop, while Mary is the First Lady of the church.

Known for their rather unplanned marriage—a family arrangement after Mary's grandmother died—Robert and Mary have been married for over 20 years and are parents to a son, Robert Jr. Robert has always been a low-profile person, but his reasons for staying off-camera have set tongues talking among fans. But that would just be something that agreed with his wish for privacy and a focus on family and church life. She frequently mentions him in most of her appearances, so his presence is felt even when he tries to shy away from all the chaos brought about by reality TV.

What is Robert Cosby’s feud with the Bravo’s production?

According to Mary, he doesn't trust the producers and is wary of how they might portray him or his family on the show. This decision comes from the fact that in the past, the show's portrayal of their lives sparked scrutiny and controversy, particularly surrounding their unconventional marriage.

Mary said that Robert, who is always protective of his family, isn't happy with the way sensitive topics about their personal life were handled by the production team in the past. Though Robert has kept himself away from the limelight, Mary has assured fans that he is fine and even spent six months in Las Vegas.

'RHOSLC' star Mary Cosby with son (YouTube/@bravo)



Mary Cosby reveals she used to call her husband ‘grandpa’

Mary Cosby has been very candid about the different dynamic of her marriage to Robert Cosby Sr., even sharing that she used to refer to him as "grandpa." The origin of the nickname is that Robert was previously married to Mary's now-deceased grandmother, Rosemary. When Rosemary died, she asked that Mary marry Robert to keep the family and their church together. Mary has said the arrangement was unusual but out of respect for her grandmother's wishes.