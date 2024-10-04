Why Katy Perry's departure from 'American Idol' could be the best thing that happened to the show

Katy Perry's tenure on 'American Idol' was anything but ordinary, filled with its fair share of controversy

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: ABC has recently revealed the judges for 'American Idol' Season 23, and Katy Perry is noticeably absent from the lineup. Carrie Underwood has joined the judges' panel along with Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and host Ryan Seacrest, replacing Katy Perry.

After seven eventful years as a judge, Katy's departure from the ABC show might be the best move for her, the audience, and the contestants. Despite her star power, she has faced backlash for her judging style, controversial comments, and bold fashion choices over the years. Critics have also accused Katy Perry of body-shaming and age-shaming contestants during her time on the show. A new judge could bring a refreshing change for viewers, creating a more positive and uplifting experience. Additionally, Carrie could promote a more encouraging atmosphere for contestants, focusing on their talent rather than personal critiques. She would bring fresh energy and insights, revitalizing the judging panel and offering contestants a different approach.

Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, and host Ryan Seacrest will appear in 'American Idol' Season 25 (Instagram/@americanidol)

Is Carrie Underwood perfect for 'American Idol'?

Carrie Underwood who first auditioned for 'American Idol' in 2005 and went on to win the competition, is returning to the show after nearly 20 years—this time on the other side of the table. As a former contestant, she is uniquely positioned to guide aspiring singers toward their dreams with empathy and valuable insight. While 'American Idol' has a history of championing country talent, Carrie's remarkable versatility would allow artists from all genres to shine.

Her presence could inspire a diverse range of singers to explore their potential and share their unique voices with the world. Carrie will make her debut on the judge's chair with a heart full of hope, promising to bring an honest yet gentle touch to her critiques of the contestants. Her warm approach will enrich the ABC show, making her a fantastic addition and a much-needed replacement for Katy Perry. With her guidance, 'American Idol' could see a surge in viewership as she connects with both contestants and fans alike.

Carrie Underwood is the perfect addition to 'American Idol' (Instagram/@carrieunderwood)

Will Katy Perry ever return to 'American Idol'?

Katy Perry became emotional on her last day of 'American Idol' Season 22, hinting at a possible return to the franchise. However, many believe her absence is not necessary for the show moving forward. Katy left the ABC show to focus on her music and release a new album. However, after completing her tour, Katy could return to the judge's chair or at least make a guest appearance.

During the finale, the singer shared that she would meet her fans on her tour and playfully announced, "Keep that seat hot. I mean, who knows?" She also honored the contestants she helped on the show by putting their faces on a massive, beautiful dress during her finale performance.