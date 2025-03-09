Johnny Depp calls Jimmy Kimmel 'cute' after kissing him thrice on live TV: "I couldn't help it..."

"It's a good kiss. I think I've kissed him three times today," Depp casually admitted during a red carpet interview.

Johnny Depp shares a strong bond with Jimmy Kimmel, so much so that each time they meet, he can't resist smooching the late-night host. There are several compilation videos showcasing their steamy lip lock and even fan-made lyrical videos dedicated to their bromance. In 2017, Depp can be seen teasing Kimmel by dropping his handkerchief on the floor while entering the stage. At first, the television host appears confused. Then, as he bends to pick up the handkerchief, Depp playfully grabs him and plants a tight smooch on him. Kimmel appears shocked but then breaks into a peal of nervous laughter along with the cheering audience.

Depp had done it previously on the show when he crashed Pink's interview in 2016. The 'Lady Marmalade' hitmaker confessed during the segment that she had a crush on the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor. Pink confessed that she mostly avoided meeting Depp in person because she couldn't face his aura. "Oh, you have a crush on him," Kimmel teased. "I can't do it for him and Michael Keaton," the 'So What' singer confessed. She further disclosed to have dodged Depp at a restaurant; however, at that point, the 'City of Lies' actor appeared from backstage and greeted Pink. After hugging her, Depp walked towards Kimmel and smooched him, leaving the live audience and Pink in splits.

During another occasion, Depp lip-locked with Kimmel thrice. In another segment, Depp applied lip balm on the television host's cheeks and then hilariously kissed him on the lips, much to the amusement of the audience. Their chemistry hasn't gone unnoticed among fans who feel that Depp has the "hots" for Kimmel. "He always kisses Jimmy!" a viewer exclaimed, witnessing their sizzling chemistry. "I have never been so jealous of Jimmy Kimmel's lips," an online user joked. "That moment when you realize that Jimmy Kimmel is way luckier than you'll ever be in your whole life," a fan wrote in jest.

"My soul left my body when he kissed Jimmy. I love Johnny still, though," a netizen chimed. In 2016, during an exclusive red-carpet interview with ExtraTV, Depp confessed to having a bromance with Kimmel. "I saw Jimmy Kimmel posted a photo today of that kiss today," the journalist prodded. "It's a good kiss. I think I've kissed him three times today," Depp casually admitted. "Three times today. How do you get so lucky?" the reporter teased. "I couldn't help it. I just couldn't help it. He is just so kissable he's just so damn cute," the 'Alice Through the Looking Glass' actor gushed.

"Bit of a bromance going on here that we didn't know about?" the journalist asked. "No. Not at all. I'm just sleazy. I don't know I'm not getting that impression," Depp shot back with a coy smile. Bromance or not, the duo have been puzzling fans and the media with their frequent lip locks, however, it is all in good humor.