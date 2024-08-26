Why is 'Big Brother' Season 26 delayed? CBS announces abrupt schedule shakeup

'Big Brother' Season 26 Episode 19 faces sudden schedule change

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Big Brother' Season 26 has recently announced a sudden schedule shakeup along with three other CBS shows being pushed back from their regular schedule. The schedule shakeup announcement was posted on the official CBS show's Instagram page. The announcement reads, "Friendly reminder that tonight's episode is at 9:30/8:30c and 9 pm Pacific." CBS also revealed, "And find out who is the AI Instigator." However, the CBS show schedule changed because of the ongoing NFL Preseason.

NFL aired during its normal timeslot for 60 Minutes at 7 pm ET which pushed back each show 30 minutes. The Sunday episode mostly airs at 9 pm ET but Episode 19 will now premiere on August 25, at 9.30 pm ET. However, the viewers could expect more schedule changes and delays as the Football season has started.

'Big Brother' Season 26 Episode 19 faces sudden schedule change

What can you expect from 'Big Brother' Season 26 Episode 19?

'Big Brother' Season 26 Episode 19 will announce the new Head of House. The remaining houseguests will compete in AI Arena to win the HOH power. However, After winning the new position, the HOH will nominate three houseguests for possible eviction.

Besides regular plotting and meltdown drama, the episode will reveal who voted for the AI Instigator, which America voted for last week. In the new twist, the AI Instigator winner will pick other houseguests using artificial intelligence deepfakes to hide their true identities to cause chaos in the house.

'Big Brother' Season 26 houseguests will compete for HOH

'Big Brother' host Julie Chen Moonves announces special episode

'Big Brother' Season 26 host Julie Chen Moonves has recently announced a special episode. During episode 18's exit interview with Brooklyn Rivera, host Julie announced that while Episode 20 will still air on Wednesday, August 28 at 8 pm ET, it will be extended.

The CBS show host announced, "It is a special two-hour episode when the Power of Veto will be back up for grabs." She added, "Who will win? And will it be used for the sixth straight time?" Meanwhile, she also clarified that the Thursday episodes will not be impacted and will still air at 8 pm ET.

'Big Brother' host Julie Chen Moonves announces special episode

Catch stirring drama in new episodes of 'Big Brother' Season 26 on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8 pm ET and on Sundays at 9 pm ET on CBS.