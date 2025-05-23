This OG 'The Voice' coach returned after 6 years — only to watch his team fall short yet again in the finale

During an interview, when asked about why he left the show earlier, the singer said, “I was constantly working for so many years..."

'The Voice' season 27 has concluded with Adam David being crowned the winner. David was a blues rock singer from Team Michael Bublé. Bublé has been a coach on 'The Voice' for two consecutive seasons and has always coached winners. Adam Levine, on the other hand, has been with the show ever since its inception in 2011, from season one till 16. After which Levine took a five-year hiatus and returned for season 27 in 2025. However, despite his long tenure as a coach, the Maroon 5 lead's team has only ever had three wins throughout his tenure on 'The Voice.'

Levine coached Javier Colon, Tessanne Chin, and Jordan Smith in seasons one, five, and nine, respectively, who went on to win the show. This streak lasted in the earlier seasons, with Amanda Brown in season three and Christina Grimmie in season six making it to the top three. Addison Agen, another member of Team Levine, made it to the runner-up in season 13. That said, Agen wasn't even a part of Levine's team originally, as she had shifted from Team Miley Cyrus to Team Levine, as reported by Fandomwire.

However, this quickly faded away as Levine didn't have a single team member for seven seasons even make it to the top three. Team Levine has been at the bottom of the barrel, with season 16 marking the worst performance by any team in the show's history. It was so bad that Levine's team members didn't even make it past the top 13. While Levine has stated that he left 'The Voice' to spend time with his family, it's evident that the chair-turning coach wasn't doing wonders on the show.

As reported by NBC, in a conversation with Howard Stern, Levine stated why he left the show. “I was constantly working for so many years, very lucky, very fortunate, very blessed, and all that, but to just be able to stop in this moment to spend time with my new young family and just have the greatest time ever.” Levine returned to the show after a hiatus of 10 long years in season 27. While his run as a coach on season 27 was better than the others, it was definitely not the best.

Lucia Flores-Wiseman, a member of Team Levine and a beloved contestant, made it till the finale but sadly finished fourth. This further extended the Maroon 5 singer's streak of not placing in the top three. After making a return from a 10-season-long hiatus, Levine is yet again exiting from the show, as he will not return as a coach for 'The Voice' season 28. The latest season's panel of coaches will see some familiar faces, with Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, and Snoop Dogg joining Michael Bublé for his third consecutive year. While Levine himself hasn't confirmed why he's not returning, Forbes reported this could be owing to new music on the horizon and an upcoming tour by Maroon 5.