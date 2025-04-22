Adam Levine teased a major move after 'The Voice' Season 27 — and Maroon 5 fans should be excited

'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' has been a host to various iconic reveals and announcements, with the platform even being used by Tom Holland to spoil many MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) projects. 'The Voice' coach Adam Levine, returning to judge the show for the 27th season, made an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show, where the host didn't hold back from asking hard-hitting questions. And it looks like Levine has huge plans after the current season of the NBC series wraps up.

The American comedian and TV host coaxed Levine into revealing the release date for Maroon 5's new album and whether or not the band is touring this year. As Levine took his seat, Fallon congratulated him on returning as a judge for Season 27 of 'The Voice'. He then cut right to the chase as he said, "There's been rumors of a new Maroon 5 song. There's been rumors of maybe a new album," as Levine nodded his head, Fallon continued, "there's been rumors of a tour, and yet I've heard nothing." Levine, hesitant at first, validated the buzz as he officially confirmed the release of a brand new Maroon 5 album. "I'm going to confirm the rumors are true. It's true! The rumors are correct."

As Levine said those words, the crowd erupted into a roar, with even Fallon being unable to contain his excitement. As Fallon simmered with excitement, he then asked for more details, and Levine, despite stating he couldn't reveal much, unveiled quite a few interesting announcements. "I cannot divulge all the details, but the details are, basically, roughly, there's a song coming, a single coming at the end of the month-ish," he added, as per Good Housekeeping. "I'm really excited about it. The album is coming out over the summer. Non-specifically, around the summertime. And then, even more non-specifically, there is a tour coming in the fall-ish."

As Levine finished his statement, Fallon quipped, "This is exactly the non-specific thing that I needed!" To which Levine quipped back, "Thank you. I just wanted to neither confirm nor deny..." As the moment settled in, Fallon stated, "I would love to see you on tour again," as he pulled out a picture, saying, "I saw this photo of your family coming to see you front row." The black and white picture on Instagram had Levine performing with back shots of their family as the caption read, "It’s hard to find the words, so I’ll just let the moment be."

Levine even shared his thoughts on one of Maroon 5's most iconic songs, 'Moves Like Jagger'. “Benny came to us. He knew our manager,” Levine said, as per Today. He added, “He brought me a song. It was funny because I was like, ‘Man, this m***********g song is either a career ender, or it’s the biggest f*****g thing on the planet. I don’t know’. It was a huge swing, but we did it and, you know, the rest is history.”