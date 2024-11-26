Why Emperor Javicco Corrino’s questionable move in 'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 2 was a stroke of genius

After a dull premiere, 'Dune: Prophecy' picked up the pace and delivered several jaw-dropping moments in Episode 2 aired on Sunday, November 24. From Lila (Chloe Lea) going through Agony; to Valya (Emily Watson) and Desmond Hart's (Travis Fimmel) face-off, stakes reached newer heights for all the characters in this prequel series. However, one of the final scenes truly gave fans plenty to ponder.

'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 2 ended with Desmond Hart displaying his mysterious power as he tortured Duke Ferdinand Richese (Brendan Cowell) in an attempt to kill him. However, Emperor Javicco Corrino (Mark Strong) intervened, stopping Desmond from killing the Duke. Had he allowed Desmond to kill Duke, he would have eliminated one enemy with ease. Yet, he made a different choice. Let’s decode the reasons behind it:

Duke's murder could have harmed Javicco's reputation in 'Dune: Prophecy'

Even though Javicco wanted Duke dead, he made a good choice by letting him live. Had the Duke been killed in the palace, word would have spread, giving those plotting against the Imperium another opportunity to rally support for their cause. Javicco would then be seen as a cruel king who not only had the Duke killed in front of everyone but also plotted the murder of a child. Javicco would have never been able to recover from this bad reputation.

Moreover, he has now established himself as a force to be reckoned with. He has someone more powerful than a lone Truthsayer or even the Mother Superior by his side (remember how Desmond resisted the Voice?). By sparing the Duke, he has instilled fear in him and he won't ever forget what the Emperor could do if he doesn't grant Imperium the fighter fleet.

Javicco desperately needs fighter fleets in 'Dune: Prophecy'

Javicco desperately needs a fighter fleet, and he’s willing to do whatever it takes to secure one. That’s why he was arranging for his adult princess to marry the Duke’s 9-year-old son. The fleet of fighter ships will help him as controlling the known universe depends on spice production from Arrakis.

Production has recently slowed due to attacks on the Fremen and a strike by Imperium allies. Javicco must regain control quickly if he hopes to maintain his grip on power. And, we all know how crucial Spice is in 'Dune: Prophecy'. The one who controls the spice controls the universe.

