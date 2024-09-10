Why did Vicki Gunvalson and Brooks Ayers split? 'RHOC' alum dishes on her breakup with ex-boyfriend

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA: Vicki Gunvalson is spilling the beans on her breakup with ex-boyfriend Brooks Ayers. 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' alum recently delved deep into the pair's split in an episode of her 'My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast.' When Vicki's co-host Christian Gray Snow asked her, "Any moment from housewives over the years that you would take back," she replied by saying, "Of course, probably dating Brooks and you know having that experience on international TV, uh I should have broken up with him right away and I didn't because I believed him."

"That was a tough part of my life and I definitely would take that back. I wouldn't have held onto him as long as I did," she further added. For the unversed, let us share with you, Vicki and Brooks were in an on-again and off-again relationship from 2012 to 2015. Their complicated relationship had a rocky start. Brooks was not in love with Vicki, instead he was just interested in her for fame and financial gain. However, another shocking twist in their tale came when Brooks told Vicki about his cancer diagnosis. Then, Vicki stood by his side and supported him meanwhile, his fellow co-star Meghan King had doubts about Brooks's illness. Vicki and Brooks pulled the plug on their romance in August 2015. During the 'RHOC' Season 10 reunion, Vicki mentioned that she felt deceived by Brooks regarding his medical condition.

'RHOC' alum Vicki Gunvalson's ex Brooks Ayers forged his medical documents

In November 2015, Vicki Gunvalson's ex-boyfriend Brooks Ayers admitted to creating false documents regarding his cancer treatment, but he denied lying about actually having cancer. "Words cannot express the deep regret that I have in fabricating documents to 'prove' to the world that I, in fact, have cancer. What I did was wrong and inexcusable. I acted alone, without Vicki [Gunvalson]'s knowledge, to produce documents for a reality TV show in hopes of putting doubts about my cancer to rest," Brooks told E! News.

Brooks added, "I never intended to disclose my actual medical records or details about my private and personal medical history, thus the rationalization of presenting documents that weren't true simply for a 'storyline' for the show."

"From this day forward, my own personal journey with this disease will remain private as I initially intended over a year ago. My sincerest apologies to my family, friends, loved ones, and those who are battling this horrid disease for any additional pain and/or stress that I have caused. As [University of Louisville basketball coach] Rick Pitino once said, 'Mistakes can be good. They are fertilizer. Everything I've learned about coaching [life], I've learned from making mistakes.' I made a mistake yet I have learned a huge lesson as well," he continued.

'RHOC' alum Vicki Gunvalson sued ex Brooks Ayers over unpaid loans

In 2019, Vicki Gunvalson filed a lawsuit against Brooks, alleging he violated a written and verbal agreement. Along with this, she also accused him of fraud, misrepresentation, and many other claims, in connection to the money he failed to pay her back.

Then, Vicki claimed that Brooks did not repay a loan of $184,899 she gave him in 2011, nor the $81,652 she lent him for legal fees related to lawsuits from 2013 to 2015. Additionally, she accused him of not following a written agreement from 2016, which required him to provide a report of his income.

'RHOC' alum Vicki Gunvalson has been married twice

In the past, Vicki Gunvalson has walked down the aisle a total of two times. At first, she tied the knot with Michael J Wolfsmith in 1982, however, they parted ways in 1991. The former couple shares two kids: daughter Briana Culberson and son Michael Wolfsmith.

Soon after her split from Michael, the Bravo star moved on in her life with Donn Gunvalson. The two of them exchanged their vows in 1994. Vicki filed for divorce from Donn in 2010 after 16 years of marriage. Their divorce got finalized in 2014.