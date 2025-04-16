Simon Cowell was so disturbed by 'AGT' contestant's act that he had no choice but to cover his eyes

Simon Cowell was left scared by 'America's Got Talent' contestant Testa's life-threatening performance

Since joining the 'America's Got Talent' judging panel in 2015, Simon Cowell has seen his fair share of dangerous but entertaining performances. However, despite his long-time experience, there was one particular performance that made him visibly uncomfortable. In an unusual show of uneasiness, Cowell did one thing that clearly showed that even he was not prepared for the risky act.

During the 'America’s Got Talent' Season 17 auditions, a contestant named Testa took the stage with a jaw-dropping act. Though Testa was the one putting himself at risk, it was Cowell's reactions that grabbed major headlines, as per The Sun US. Testa's act began with him placing his bare foot through a large flame, causing it to blacken, immediately putting Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Cowell on the edge.

Cowell, who is renowned for his blunt and often controversial feedback, appeared the most terrified. Not only that, but Cowell got so scared of the performance that he covered his eyes for a moment. As the danger escalated, Testa climbed a ladder made of machetes, with the sharp edges facing up. Cowell's reaction grew more dramatic as he looked shocked and scared, with his eyes bugging out before he completely closed his eyes and leaned back in his chair, as far from the stage as possible.

All in all, Testa successfully impressed all four judges, which accumulated into four yeses. However, his AGT journey was cut short as Testa was later eliminated before the semifinals, as per America's Got Talent Wiki. In 2022, Testa auditioned for the Italian competition series Tu Si Que Vales' ninth season but was eliminated before reaching the semifinals. However, in 2023, he auditioned for 'Spain's Got Talent: All-Stars,' but failed to make it to the final. That same year, Testa also auditioned for the eighteenth season of 'La France A Un Incroyable Talent.'

Notably, there was also an act on 'America's Got Talent' that left Cowell disgusted. Back in July 2024, a creepy act involving a zombie-like character and a disturbing balloon game left the judges both amused and horrified. In the performance, a zombie-like character startled the judges before pulling Cowell and Vergara onstage to play a twisted 'game.' Cowell was told to "look at several numbered balloons to pop over the head" of a blindfolded Vergara. Luckily, each of the balloons Cowell selected contained confetti, as per Entertainment Weekly. Once she was safe, another balloon was popped, and this time it revealed "what appeared to be more sinister contents: maggots."

Klum hit the 'X' button to stop the act, but Cowell surprisingly praised it, saying, "That was repulsive but brilliant, seriously." Mandel questioned whether Cowell and Vergara had been in on the act, but he insisted they hadn't. Mandel then joked, "A scene from Griselda," referencing Vergara's gritty Netflix role. The 'Modern Family' actress, clearly shaken, admitted, "I didn't even know what was happening," and said she'd leave the judgment to the audience, who responded with loud cheers of approval. Cowell and Mandel voted yes, while Klum refused, calling the act "hideous." Mandel humorously summed it up as "a win for the maggots."