Adorable ‘AGT’ singer stole Simon Cowell’s heart — and then he tried to set her up with his son

"I want you to date my son," said Simon Cowell while trying to matchmake his son Eric with young participant Sophie Fatu

Beyond his tough exterior, Simon Cowell is also a devoted father to his adorable son, Eric. While the TV personality is known for his brutal yet honest feedback, Cowell couldn't help but let his softer side occasionally shine through. Cowell, in a classic fatherly fashion, turned an 'America's Got Talent' audition into a matchmaking opportunity as he tried to set up a cute but talented singer with his son, Eric. However, the young boy seems to not be a fan of his father's choice, as he made his decision clear.

Simon Cowell, Eric Cowell and Lauren Silverman arrives at the 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 Quarterfinals Pasadena, California (Image Source: FilmMagic | Photo by Steve Granitz)

Back in June 2018, five-year-old Sophie Fatu grabbed major headlines for her rendition of Frank Sinatra’s "My Way," as per the Daily Mail. Fatu, who hails from Charleston, West Virginia, won over Cowell by calling him her favorite as she said, "Mr. Simon, I saw a dream about you; I saw that he pushed the golden button." Amused and impressed, Cowell responded, "You are hilarious," before jokingly adding, "I want you to date my son." He went on to explain, "He’s just split up with his girlfriend, so I'm going to have to make an introduction; he's going to love you; you are adorable."

Heidi Klum further told her she "sang like an angel," while Howie Mandel added, "You are the most adorable, cutest, and talented little thing I have seen on that stage." After her performance, Cowell brought out Eric in hopes of matchmaking. But when Cowell asked, "What did you think, Eric? Did you like Sophie?" The young Cowell cheekily hit the red buzzer. A shocked Cowell responded, "You can't press the red buzzer for her!" Notably, Fatu sang Frank Sinatra’s 'New York, New York' during the Judge Cuts in Episode 1308 and received standing ovations from all the judges, including guest Olivia Munn. However, despite the praise, she was eliminated from the competition alongside the Melisizwe Brothers and Macey Mac, as per the America's Got Talent wiki.

In 2019, at just six years old, Fatu became the youngest artist to record at Capitol Studios, releasing her EP 'Love is…,' which paid tribute to her vocal idols and featured legendary bassist Chuck Berghofer, as per Talent Recap. A short documentary on the EP's making was shared on YouTube. Fatu also performed holiday classics live with Sal Valentinetti and released a music video for 'You'll Be Back' from Hamilton.

Despite a cyberattack that delayed her EP release and led to the deletion of her Facebook page, Fatu's popularity soared. In April 2020, her mother, Vicky, revealed via Fatu's Instagram that she was still "waiting for a call from Eric" Cowell. Fatu also dabbled in acting roles, including 'Will & Grace,' in 2020, and appeared in major commercials for 'Big Lots' and 'Barbie.' In 2020, she recorded ADR for the film 'Last Looks' alongside Mel Gibson and Charlie Hunnam. Fatu also performed on Sesame Street’s 'The Not-Too-Late Show' with Elmo and even got a cookie from the 'Cookie Monster.'