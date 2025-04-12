‘American Idol’ contestant thought he could get away with a wild lie — until Simon Cowell caught him

Joseph Land’s bizarre ‘American Idol’ audition left Simon Cowell skeptical, and what followed was pure comedic gold

‘American Idol’ auditions are well known for having some hilarious moments. Back in 2004, when 'American Idol' was still in its heyday with Simon Cowell as one of the main judges, a significantly hilarious moment occurred on air. Joseph Land, hailing from La Mesa, came for the auditions of ‘American Idol’ Season 4. However, one thing didn't quite seem right. Land didn’t look the age he said he was. Claiming to be 28, Land entered the room wearing a brown jacket paired with blue jeans. As Land entered, Cowell asked him for his name and his age, and the moment Land said “28,” Cowell had this mischievous smirk on his face. He knew there was no way Land could be 28.

As Land continued to speak, Cowell interrupted him. “Sorry, just to get back on. How old are you?” Land, with a casual grin, replied, “I’m 28.” Cowell was ready to mess around with the contestant; his smirk had said it all. He asked Land what day he was born, following it up with the question, “Did you happen to watch on TV the first landing on the moon?” Land, appearing visually puzzled by the question, replied, “I don’t think I was born yet.” What followed was an odd yet amusing exchange. Cowell asked, “You’re telling me, Joseph, you’re 28 years old?” to which Land replied, “Why? You don’t think I look 28?” Without missing a beat, Cowell said, “No.” There was a brief pause, following which Land tried to change the topic of conversation as he looked at Kenny Loggins and exclaimed with a wide smile, “Kenny Loggins! I’m one of your fans.”

(L-R) Screenshots of Joseph Land and Simon Cowell from the 'American Idol' episode (Image Source: (L-R) YouTube | Alec M)

Cowell, still in the mood for some fun, asked, “Did you buy his first record?” This is especially funny when because Loggins’ first record album debuted in the early 70s, the same era Land claimed to have been born in. Land, undeterred by the teasing, expressed his excitement to be on stage: “I want you guys to know that I am so thrilled to be here because I have waited all my life…” Before he could finish, Cowell, never one to miss a comedic beat, cut in with a cheeky, “And it is a long life.” Once all the banter was over, Cowell asked what Land was going to sing. He performed his rendition of ‘Young Girl’ by Gary Puckett & The Union Gap. Cowell stopped him mid-performance as he said, “I can’t bear to listen to this anymore.”

(L-R) Screenshots of Joseph Land and Simon Cowell from the 'American Idol' episode (Cover Image Source: (L-R) YouTube | Alec M)

Still stuck on Land’s age, Cowell said, “I’m 44; you’re older than me.” To which Land, trying to butter up Cowell, said, “You’re 44? I thought you were 35.” Cowell looked visibly annoyed and done with the shenanigans. Finally, after all the bickering, Land looked to the camera and said, “Okay, I’m an old 44. I’m sorry that I’m an old man.” The judges applauded as Cowell chanted “Hallelujah!” Land, in his final appearance, looked to the camera, and gave a thumbs up with the familiar grin on his face as he exited the room.