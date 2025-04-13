A 20-year-old Indian dancer wowed everyone with his wild act on ‘AGT’— well, almost everyone

'America's Got Talent', despite the name having America, has been a global stage welcoming performers from all around the world. Be it the Lebanese dance group, the Mayyas, or season 19's Maya Neelakantan from India, the show has never ceased to amaze the world with its diversity. In season 19's auditions, a 20-year-old boy, Praveen Prajapat from Rajasthan, wowed the judges with his performance of Matka Bhavai, a traditional Rajasthani folk dance that involves balancing multiple pots and objects on the head while dancing.

Prajapat currently holds the Guinness World Record for balancing 18 glasses on his head while performing the Bhavai dance. Wanting to make a name for himself, the young individual has taken part in various competitions, even competing in 'India's Got Talent,' India's iteration of AGT. He took part in the 9th season of the competition held in 2022. Despite not being able to win the competition, he impressed the judges and the audience, garnering a lot of fame for himself. He even collaborated with YouTube creators like Jeremy Hutchins. Since Prajapat couldn't win the competition in India, he came all the way to America to compete in 'America's Got Talent.'

Without a word to say, Prajapat started his act as he balanced a pot on top of the four glasses on his head. While the feat was quite astounding, as Prajapat even danced in that position, it wasn't enough for Simon Cowell, as he didn't look impressed. He then upped the ante as he increased the number of glasses to 11, topped with a pot. The weight of the glasses became even heavier as each glass had water in it. The crowd looked in awe as a crew member kept two glasses two feet apart in front of Prajapat. Without skipping a beat, Prajapat stepped on the glasses, balancing delicately, walking around the stage with the glasses under his feet. Sofía Vergara rose to her feet, applauding as Prajapat continued walking.

However, the act wasn't over yet, as the young Indian continued to raise the stakes by doubling the number of glasses on his head. With the glasses and the pot towering, fragile structure above him, he walked around the stage as Terry Crews added from the wings. "Do not try this with your mother's dishes." Prajapat finally ended his performance to thunderous applause by the audience as the judges rose to their feet, everyone except Cowell. With his hands folded in gratitude, Prajapat thanked the judges as Howie Mandel said, "We've never seen anything like this before. What a season we are having because of people like you." The other judges resonated with the sentiment of Vergara, even calling Prajapat "one of the most amazing acts I've seen on AGT."

It was finally Cowell's turn, who remained relatively stoic throughout the performance. "I think it was pretty amazing," he began, but I'm just wondering what you would do next." It was a fair question to ask as a seasoned judge and creator of 'AGT'. However, Prajapat, with more tricks up his sleeve, replied, "I balanced one pot at this time, but I can balance 101 pots on my head, and I can balance four LPG gas tanks on my head." Despite this bold claim, Cowell, still unimpressed, said, "I just think it has to go up from here. I like you, but that didn't excite me enough, so I'm going to say no." The crowd as well as the audience reacted immediately as they booed Cowell's decision. However, the rest of the judges were very much impressed, as they all gave a yes, progressing Prajapat to the next round.