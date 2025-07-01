Ryan Seacrest thought this ‘Wheel of Fortune’ player was cheating — her Bonus Round solve was that fast

Ryan Seacrest literally checked for hidden clues

Ryan Seacrest couldn’t believe his eyes when this contestant solved her puzzle shockingly fast, and neither could the viewers. In the Bonus Round, contestant Traci opted for the phrase category and the host presented her with the puzzle that read: “T_e_ __ ___ ____.” Traci was allowed her first chance to guess the missing letters comprising three consonants and one vowel. She chose C, D, M, and O and was left with only "T_e_ _o ___ __c_.” This hint wasn’t enough, or at least that’s what it seemed like to everyone, including the host.

“Not too much more, but who knows? You’ve had a lot of good luck tonight. Maybe it will strike you,” Seacrest said. The moment he announced that she had 10 seconds to solve it, she directly yelled her answer: “They go way back.” Bingo! She got it right. This shocking solve prompted the host to take a turn around her in disbelief, checking if she had some clues hidden. He hilariously circled her while checking her ears and the top of her head. He called Traci’s husband on stage and congratulated them for earning the Bonus Round amount of $50,000.

This additional amount bumped her total to a whopping $78,650. “How in the world did you solve that last one?” Seacrest asked the contestant in disbelief. “I just dug deep,” she replied while pointing to her head. “You dug real deep,” the host replied. The official YouTube channel of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ posted the clip, and fans flocked to the comment section to share their reactions. “I couldn't solve that one to save my life, but Traci got it like it was nothing,” one YouTube user admitted. “Congratulations! Enjoy the moolah!” the user added. “I didn't have a clue,” another fan wrote.

“AMAZING solve,” a third social media user commented. “I was stunned. And I RSTLNE a lot of these bonus puzzles. I couldn’t get it with the extra letters, but Tracey just SAW IT. GOOD JOB,” another fan commented. “So much confidence! I was actually lost on this puzzle... good on her,” a fifth social media user remarked. This wasn’t the first time that a contestant left the host and the viewers stunned. Something similar happened when contestant Angie Sutton appeared on the game show. The Dolton native had been crushing it in every round and already won $17,200 and a trip to Las Vegas.

She also won a trip to Tanzania and had a tally of $32,550 ahead of her Bonus Round. She opted to participate in the round with “Living Things” as her category, and the puzzle she was presented with was: “_ _L_H_NS.” Seacrest announced that she has 10 seconds to guess the living being. But as soon as he started the timer, Sutton realized that the answer was Dolphins. She got it right, much to everyone’s surprise. “How’d you do that so fast?” the host asked. The impressive solve earned Sutton an additional $40,000, which bumped her total to a whopping $82,550. “It just worked out,” she told the host.