‘Wheel Of Fortune’ needs to ditch a controversial rule after it cost this contestant huge reward

"Can we get the judges on that?" said Ryan Seacrest after a major mistake on 'Wheel of Fortune'

With the legacy of 42 smash-hit seasons, 'Wheel of Fortune' has grabbed major headlines for its unique backdrop. To maintain the legitimacy and transparency of the game show, the show usually enforces a strict set of rules. However, in a surprising turn of events, one contestant lost all of their hard-earned winnings due to a controversial rule. The controversy made major headlines, with many 'Wheel of Fortune' fans even calling for the rule to be removed.

In the Thursday, December 5, 2024, episode of 'Wheel of Fortune,' the controversy arose during the triple toss-up round. In the third puzzle of the round, under the category 'Food and Drink,' contestant Clint incorrectly guessed "Well-Seasoned Meal," while Adrianne rang in next but faltered after just saying, "Well…" This left Jenn Walker from Sarasota, Florida, as the final contestant with a chance to answer, per TV Insider. Host Ryan Seacrest told her, "It's down to you, Jenn, so take your time and don't let it fill out." Walker then correctly responded with "Well-Balanced Meal."

However, just as she said it, Seacrest could be heard off-screen saying, "Buzzer!" signaling she was too late and ultimately denying her the $2,000 reward. As a result, the studio was left surprised and gasping. The familiar incorrect buzz sound rang out, signaling that the puzzle would be thrown out. Seacrest also addressed the confusion on air, saying, "Can we get the judges on that?" and clarified the situation by asking producers, "She didn't buzz but gave an answer?" After a moment of deliberation, the show decided not to award her the win.

Seacrest explained to Jenn and viewers, "No, sorry, you have to buzz in. 'Well-Balanced Meal' was the correct answer but you have to use the little device." Walker responded calmly, saying, "Okay." However, fans were surely not pleased with Walker's loss and many supported her on X. A fan commented, "Wheel of fortune has been extra frustrating as of late lmao like what do you mean you forgot to buzz in," while another noted, "I don't get that either. She was the last eligible player, as the others had already shot their shot. So she didn't have to buzz in for a turn at solving. She got screwed out of that."

In another shocking instance, on the October 2024 episode of 'Wheel of Fortune,' contestant Jamel Vanderburg made it to the bonus round with a chance to win a mystery prize. He received the letters S, L, N, E and chose to add Y, A, and W, which revealed the puzzle, "ALWAYS _N E_AN". After a brief pause, Vanderburg confidently guessed, "Always On... Always On Demand!" per Newsweek.

Unfortunately, time ran out, and host Seacrest revealed the correct answer was, "Always in Demand." The mystery prize turned out to be a Ford car. Despite the disappointment, Vanderburg remained upbeat, telling Seacrest, "You know what? I got $40,000, I'm going to Alaska. It's all good." He then gave the host a hug, though some viewers suggested he should take legal action due to the controversial buzzer timing.