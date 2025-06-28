Vanna White has sweetest message to a 92-year-old 'Wheel of Fortune' player who made the show 'special'

‘Wheel of Fortune’ once witnessed the most adorable episode as Vanna White addressed the contestant, “It couldn’t happen without you.”

Back in 2023, ‘Wheel of Fortune’ welcomed a contestant who won many hearts. She not only guessed correct answers and won grand prizes but also made the episode truly memorable. During the November 14, 2023, episode of the game show, the viewers were delighted to watch the mother-son duo, Liz and KC Wright. The pair had appeared on the ‘Home for the Holidays’ week, where contestants are seen pairing up with their family members. Liz, 92, won over $65,000 and a tropical trip to Antigua, but what stood out most was the impression she left on co-host Vanna White.

According to People, once the episode concluded, White was seen taking her emotions to social media. “Liz, I have to tell you,” she addressed the 92-year-old on her TikTok, adding, “You are my favorite show in 41 years. You made the show so special!” Further talking in her video, White stated, “It couldn’t happen without you. No, it couldn’t happen without you.” But White wasn’t the only one touched by Liz’s presence on the show. Towards the end of the episode in question, the longtime host, Pat Sajak, appreciated Liz for her outstanding gameplay. “Well, you played extremely well, and it was a great honor to have you here," the host stated. Further talking to the Oklahoma native, he also mentioned, "And we really appreciate you continuing to watch. And stay in touch, OK?”

The pair had competed against Madhuri and Malisa Ray, two sisters from Somerset, and Bradley Essick & Daniel Parker, who are brothers-in-law from Lexington. According to Decider, during one round, Liz whispered in her son KC’s ear before answering the puzzle. With her correct guess, Sajak joked, “You’re just toying with us, aren’t you, Liz?” The former host of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ surely had a great time with the Wrights, as he was also seen giving Liz a hug. During the Bonus Round, Liz made $40,000 extra, solving a difficult puzzle in the ‘Food and Drink’ category, which was “Drizzled Honey.” The duo also won a Caribbean getaway. A sweet moment later came on screen as the mother asked KC, “Okay, but do you think your dad would be proud of us?” The love between Liz’s late husband and her was surely still strong, as KC had mentioned earlier in the episode, “She spent the first 88 years of her life in Oklahoma with my dad.”

Mom (Liz) & I are so incredibly blessed with this experience. The entire Wheel of Fortune team and family are amazing. — KC Wright (@wright1465692) November 15, 2023

On the episode, Liz shared she’d been watching since “day one.” Talking about their time on ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ the son, KC, later commented on an X ‘Wheel of Fortune’ post, “Mom (Liz) & I are so incredibly blessed with this experience. The entire Wheel of Fortune team and family are amazing.”