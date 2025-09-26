‘Spaceballs 2’ gets thrilling update as comedy legend, 72, comes out of retirement for long-awaited sequel

Josh Greenbaum, well-known for his works on films like 'Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar' and 'Will & Harper', is directing the movie

Rick Moranis, known for his comedic genius in movies like 'Ghostbusters' and 'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids,' is ending his decades-long break from acting with 'Spaceballs 2,' a sequel to the 1987 film 'Spaceballs.' Recently, Amazon MGM Studios confirmed the full cast of the film and stated that production has begun. In the upcoming space opera parody, Moranis will reprise his role as Lord Dark Helmet alongside Mel Brooks as the Yoda-esque being Yogurt, Bill Pullman as Lone Starr, Daphne Zuniga as Princess Vespa, and George Wyner as Colonel Sandurz. Moranis was last seen on screen in the 1997 film, 'Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves'.

Not long ago, the studio shared a black-and-white behind-the-scenes picture of the stars, writers, and director at a table-read on its official Instagram page. Fans will also get to see some new faces in the goofy intergalactic adventure, including Lewis Pullman, Keke Palmer, Josh Gad, and Anthony Carrigan. In case you're wondering, 'Spaceballs 2' will hit theaters in 2027. Josh Greenbaum, well-known for his works on films like 'Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar' and 'Will & Harper', is directing the film. Meanwhile, the screenplay has been penned by Gad, Benji Samit, and Dan Hernandez.

Up until this moment, Amazon MGM has not revealed the movie's title or plot description. According to Variety, Amazon MGM wrote in a press release that “the title is rumored to be the name of the movie, and plot details are being described as information about what happens in the story.” The press release described the film as “non-prequel non-reboot sequel part two but with reboot elements franchise expansion film.” The forthcoming film will draw inspiration primarily from popular sci-fi franchises like 'Star Wars,' 'Star Trek,' and 'Alien.' 'Spaceballs 2' is being produced by Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, and Jeb Brody alongside Brooks, Gad, Greenbaum, and Kevin Salter. Adam Merims, Samit, and Hernandez make up the executive producers.