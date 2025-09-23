‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ trailer brings ‘Star Wars’ back to the big screen but fans have one big complaint

The galaxy expands with ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ trailer, but fans have a lot to say

Lucasfilm has finally dropped the first trailer for ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu,’ the next chapter in the ever-expanding ‘Star Wars’ saga, but the reaction from fans has been far from unanimous. The film is slated to premiere in theaters on May 22, 2026, according to The Statesman. It marks the big-screen debut of Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin (better known as Mando) and his pint-sized, force-sensitive partner Grogu. Originally announced in January 2024, the movie aims to carry the Disney+ phenomenon into a new era, moving from episodic storytelling to a theatrical spectacle.

On paper, the cast reads like a sci-fi dream team. Sigourney Weaver brings her signature edge as a battle-hardened pilot, Jeremy Allen White steps into the underworld as Rotta, son of Jabba the Hutt, and Jonny Coyne portrays an Imperial warlord bent on reclaiming power. The newly released 90-second trailer promises spectacle: arena battles with monstrous creatures, skirmishes against towering droids, and tense face-offs with Weaver’s and White’s characters. There’s even a colossal reptilian beast similar to the classic Rancor, a clear nod to ‘Return of the Jedi.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Star Wars (@starwars)

Yet despite the high-profile talent and heavy action beats, the teaser has left large corners of the fandom unimpressed, as per Kotaku. Online discussions quickly turned critical, with many lamenting the lack of visual flair and originality. Social media feeds are buzzing with claims that Disney has “flattened” the ‘Star Wars’ aesthetic, reducing the galaxy far, far away to a glossy but uninspired backdrop. “Wow, I wish I felt anything,” one fan wrote, while another questioned, “Legit is anyone excited anymore? This is the first time I’ve seen a ‘Star Wars’ trailer and couldn’t care less.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Star Wars (@starwars)

Meanwhile, one of the fans pointed out, “‘Star Wars’ has never felt more soulless.” For the unversed, taking place after the downfall of the Galactic Empire in ‘Star Wars: Return of the Jedi,’ the tale follows a Mandalorian bounty hunter journeying through the galaxy’s outer rim. Along the way, he discovers Grogu, a force-sensitive being from the same rare species as Yoda. Together, they forge a close bond while dodging the scattered forces of the Empire and encountering well-known allies and enemies from the wider ‘Star Wars’ universe.