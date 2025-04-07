'America’s Got Talent' judges froze when this 13-year-old hit the first note of her 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

After the contestant's performance, Simon Conwell said, "I have never heard that song in that version before, seriously."

13-year-old Norwegian singer Angelina Jordan wowed everyone with her jaw-dropping vocals! During the grand premiere of 'America's Got Talent: The Champions,' which aired on January 6, 2020, Jordan sang a beautiful rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' that left the entire judging panel astonished. Following her breathtaking performance, Jordan received a standing ovation from the judges as well as the studio audience. Shortly afterwards, judge Alesha Dixon raved over Jordan's performance and went on to say, "I feel like I am witnessing the birth of something really special, a star."

Following that, Howie Mandel expressed his deep admiration for Jordan and exclaimed, "And I think, this moment, this time on stage, this song, this performance is going to change your life and your career forever." According to Billboard, Simon Cowell quipped, "Everything about tonight, I feel like it came from you, the arrangement of the song, the simplicity of it. I have never heard that song in that version before, seriously. This was an amazing performance. I don’t think you know how good you are."

Freddie Mercury, the lead vocalist of the rock band Queen, is no longer with us, but the band also gushed over Jordan's performance after watching her audition video. As per a report by UpWorthy, the iconic band re-tweeted her audition video and commented, "Wow! What a rendition of #BohemianRhapsody." In the episode, Heidi Klum was so amazed by Jordan's performance that she ended up hitting the Golden Buzzer for the budding singer and sent her directly to the Live Shows.

In a video shared by 'AGT,' Jordan thanked Klum for giving her the Golden Buzzer, and she remarked, "I just got the Golden Buzzer from Heidi Klum, and it was just amazing. I cried immediately after I got the Golden Buzzer." Jordan further explained, "We talked about why I'm barefoot. When I was about six years old and saw this little girl around my age, I gave my shoes to her because she had scars on her feet and it was really cold. So whenever I'm on the stage, I'm reminded about all the children who don't have any parents, clothes, and shoes. She's always in my heart. Thank you so much, Heidi Klum; I love you so much."

Once the episode dropped, many viewers rushed to the comments section to share their honest thoughts on Jordan's vocals. One social media user wrote, "That's a ONE in A BILLION voice right there. Just amazing," Followed by a second fan who commented, "I am typically not a fan of songs being redone particular to such a magnitude." Another netizen stated, "They almost always fall short of the original. But to completely rearrange a song in the manner that she has, from a legend, and then make you forget about how the original even sounded because her rendition is so good is utterly amazing." A fourth person chimed in, "As Freddie once said, 'Do whatever you want with my music as long as you don't make it boring.' I think he'd really like this."