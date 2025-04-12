Nervous 13-year-old shows up on 'AGT' — then she unleashed a Janis Joplin moment no one expected

"You're from a whole different era," said an impressed Courtney Hadwin while praising her energetic performance on 'America's Got Talent'

The phrase "don't judge a book by its cover" was upheld in a surprising 'America's Got Talent' audition. Though the show provides a major platform for contenders to shine, there have also been instances where some experience cold sweats before their major audition, making judges and viewers' expectations to be at the bottom. But in a surprising twist, a clearly nervous teenager surprises judges when she becomes a rock star. To add to this, Howie Mandel could not help but liken her to iconic Janis Joplin.

Courtney Hadwin attends the "America's Got Talent" Season 13 Finale Live Show Red Carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frederick M. Brown)

In 'America's Got Talent' Season 13, a 13-year-old English singer, Courtney Hadwin, stepped onto the stage, and from the very moment she appeared, she appeared timid, as per Scoop Upworthy. Hadwin told the judges that her favorite school subject was music. Welcomed by Spice Girls' Mel B, Hadwin appeared tense, and no one anticipated the fiery performance to come. The young woman impressed the 'America's Got Talent' audience with her performance of Otis Redding's 'Hard to Handle,' instantly transforming from a nervous teenager to a full-fledged rock star on stage.

The audience and judges erupted in cheers, with Mel B and Heidi Klum giving a standing ovation. Mandel, comparing her to Janis Joplin, hit the Golden Buzzer, sending her straight to the live shows. "You are not from this era; you're from a whole different era," Mandel told a stunned Hadwin before recalling how Janis Joplin was once discovered and signed to a record deal, as per NBC. While Mandel admitted he couldn't offer Hadwin a deal himself, he declared, "But I can give you a Golden Buzzer," which he promptly did. Simon Cowell echoed the same sentiment, saying, "That was an audition I will never forget."

You have blossomed into the ultimate rockstar, @courtneyhadwin. You’re going to take the world by storm and we’ll have front row seats. You have no reason to be nervous anymore. #AGTFinale — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) September 20, 2018

Hadwin, however, didn't make the final five during the show's finale, as per the Irish Independent. Host Tyra Banks revealed the results after pairing off the finalists, leaving Hadwin in the last group with fellow singer Michael Ketterer. When Ketterer advanced, Hadwin graciously hugged him. Banks told her, "You are amazing. You have introduced rock and roll to so many kids. This is just the beginning; you should be so proud." Hadwin quietly responded, "Thank you." The season was ultimately won by Canadian-American magician Shin Lim.

In 2019, Hadwin returned for 'AGT: The Champions' Season 2 and won over judges with her original song 'Pretty Little Thing. She eventually earned a spot in the top 3 before being eliminated, as per Distractify. Soon after, Hadwin signed a record deal with Cowell’s Syco Music. She was extremely thrilled to be associated with Syco, as she said, "It feels amazing to be joining Syco, and I am super excited and feel so lucky." She put out her first album with live performances of Harry Styles and Lewis Capaldi's songs in 2019. She also released new tracks such as 'Breakable' and 'That Girl Don't Live Here' in 2024, which were a hit among the fans.