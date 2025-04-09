‘AGT’ contestant pretended to talk like Simon Cowell and it was eerily spot on: 'You just showed...'

Daniel Ferguson turned Simon Cowell’s day around with an impression so spot-on, that it left the judges in stitches—talk about a showstopper!

Daniel Ferguson appeared on 'America's Got Talent' Season 12 and introduced himself as a "sales representative" who worked "for a few radio stations, in mid-Ohio." "So, what are you going to do for us today?" asked Heidi Klum. Ferguson promptly responded, "I'm going to be singing for you." Klum then asked, "Can I ask you, have you been performing a lot?" Seemingly nervous, Ferguson replied, "This is the first time that I'm performing in front of an audience." Klum, enthusing some confidence in him, said, "So, this is a big deal. So, just take it in, and you know what, don't think about it, just do it." He started the performance by singing 'Cake by the Ocean' by DNCE.

To everyone's surprise, he sang in a series of voice impressions, including Goofy, Scooby-Doo, the beloved and famous dog from the popular cartoon show, moving on to the impression of Kermit the Frog, Peter Griffin... But the fun began when he did an impression of Simon Cowell. "Walk for me, baby,” Ferguson said in Cowell’s voice. He continued singing, “I’ll be Diddy, you be Naomi, whoa. Let’s lose our minds and go crazy, crazy.” NBC reported the judges' reactions, including Cowell's, who said, "Thank God for you today because I was beginning to lose the will to live; I really was." Cowell continued, "And then you come out and, honestly, everyone is gonna love this Act.”

Screenshot of Daniel Ferguson from an episode of 'America’s Got Talent'(Image Source: YouTube | America’s Got Talent)

Howie Mandel also added, "This is what I love about the show; I love the variety; I love seeing things I’ve never seen before. You just showed me something I never saw before. You are awesome!” Heidi Klum also enjoyed the performance and told Ferguson, “I love this Act.” It was not only the judges who were stunned by Ferguson's performance, but fans too. The YouTube comment section was quickly flooded. One said, "The fact that he got Simon to be impressed is awesome. That dude did an awesome job." Another added, "Imagine a singer out there, hopefully him, that sells albums worldwide of songs with characters’ voices. This guy is a frikin' LEGEND."

One more chimed in and said, "The audience and judges' reactions say it all. Hilarious! Immediately being able to recognize every voice was phenomenal. Then having Simon included was genius! Loved all the laughter he gave to us. Can't wait to check out his other performances." With a wide range of spot-on impressions, Ferguson continues to increase his fan following on Instagram, with more than 131K followers (and counting)! His Instagram pages are filled with impressions of SpongeBob SquarePants, Miss Piggy, Marge Simpson, and many more.

Ferguson was not the only one who made an impression on Cowell on the 'AGT' stage. However, this time, it was not a human voice. Per NBC, during 'AGT' Season 17, a tech company called Metaphysic utilized artificial intelligence to create a simulation of Cowell singing on the stage. As a part of the act, contestant Daniel Emmet lip-synced the lyrics, giving an impression of Cowell, leaving judges and the audiences completely baffled. ​