Howie Mandel threatened to 'go to HR' after Simon Cowell nearly stole his act on ‘AGT’

Ever since its inception in 2006, 'America's Got Talent' has been a home ground for some really nasty off-screen feuds. In recent times, rumor mills are abuzz with the speculation on the rivalry between Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum, which shifted to Mel B after the supermodel's departure. However, very few are aware of the catfight between the other two judges, Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell. The tension escalated to such an extent that Mandel even openly accused Cowell of stealing.

For context, in 'America's Got Talent' Season 19, Japanese dance group AIRFOOTWORKS impressed the judges with a jaw-dropping routine using poles and bars. the group flawlessly performed mid-air to Justin Bieber's 'Where Are U Now.' After their second performance to Ed Sheeran's 'Celestial,' Cowell, clearly excited, exclaimed, "Terry, I am just about to get myself fired," as he lunged for the Golden Buzzer, as per Upworthy.

However, Mandel, who was officially assigned the buzzer for the night, beat Cowell to it in a split-second move, securing AIRFOOTWORKS a spot in the finals. Soon the duo starts competing for credit, which was only resolved when a video replay confirmed that Mandel had pressed the buzzer first. Though the moment played out with laughter on stage, tensions reportedly rose backstage.

Following the show, Mandel caused a stir at a red carpet event when he accused Cowell of trying to steal his Golden Buzzer act. Speaking to The US Sun, Mandel said he'd "go to HR" over the issue, despite Cowell being the show’s creator and boss. Before posing for photographers, Mandel complained loudly that Cowell had "tried to steal that." When Cowell appeared in the media room, Mandel interrupted a TV interview to yell across the carpet, "Why did you pick my act? You tried to steal my Golden Buzzer." Cowell ignored Mandel and continued posing with Heidi Klum and the show's host. Mandel then walked over and deliberately stood in front of Cowell, blocking him from photographers.

Klum had to pull Mandel away, and Cowell, clearly irritated, said, "You cannot do that." Mandel also referenced a moment during the buzzer scramble where he accidentally touched Cowell’s hand, joking, "In 15 years, guys, that is the only hand I ever touched by accident," referencing his well-known germophobia.

Mandel admitted that he wasn't sure if he and Cowell could make peace after their Golden Buzzer dispute, confirming, "We have not sorted it out." Mandel further insisted the drama was real, not staged, saying, "I didn't know Simon was going to go for it. Then I was just listening to him and he goes, 'I'm going to get in trouble for this'." He further continued, "And he started standing up and I went, no. And I got there right in time because my reflexes are like that of a—I'm actually 68—but I have the reflexes of a 63-year-old."

The comedian compared the buzzer drama to a controversial Olympic moment, saying, "The judges have reconvened and this isn't like the Jordan thing in the Olympics. Well, it's kind of like that, right? They gave me the Golden Buzzer. I hope two weeks from now the judges don't reconvene. I am the judge. They don't reconvene and take away my Golden Buzzer. Or maybe they'll give us both a Golden Buzzer like the Olympics. I don't know how they're going to deal with this, but I made it to my podium.” Klum lightened the moment, calling the judges "feuding schoolboys," and also acknowledged Cowell’s authority, saying, "No one can stop Simon Cowell. If it's not his turn, he makes it his turn, and we love him for it. If anyone can break the rules, it's the boss... because he is just wild and crazy."