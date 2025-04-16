Despite an injury, ‘AGT’ aerialists delivered an incredible routine unlike anything we've seen before

With one partner sidelined by injury, the aerialist wowed 'AGT' judges and audience—earning the perfect reward

Impressing the judges of 'America's Got Talent' can often be a challenging feat, especially Simon Cowell, especially Simon Cowell, who’s known for his calm, straightforward approach. However, that changed with the breathtaking performance of Sebastian and Sonia in the quarterfinals of 'AGT' Season 19. The aerial duo, from Colombia and Spain, delivered a stunning performance during the auditions, soaring so high that they nearly touched the massive X on stage. The act concluded with Sonia performing a dramatic free fall from above, and Sebastian catching her effortlessly.

Needless to say, everyone was impressed with the performance, with Cowell even saying, "Going forward, I will use you as a benchmark for what I believe is the best of this type I have ever seen." The amazing duo got a unanimous yes from all four judges and progressed to the quarterfinals. However, this is where things got a bit dicey. They were originally set to perform together, but due to an unforeseen elbow injury that Sonia suffered during rehearsals, Sebastian had to perform solo. Undeterred, he chose to choreograph an entirely new dance routine that he could do on his own.

As 'In My Blood' by Shawn Mendes started playing, Sebastian began his performance with the perfect combination of grace and raw emotion. There was even a point in his performance as he executed a series of elegant spins before landing back on stage. The audience and the judges were truly awestruck by Sebastian's performance. As he ended his performance to finally stand on stage, Sonia, watching from the sidelines, rushed to embrace him. The two shared a brief yet emotional kiss, showcasing the love they had for each other. As the duo walked on stage, both teary-eyed, Terry Crews joined them as he asked Cowell, "Simon, on your feet. How do you feel?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SEBASTIAN & SONIA (@duosebasysonia)

Cowell, still awestruck by the performance, said, "I'm on my feet, Terry because a lot of people would have given up. How do you do this act with two people, with one person, and then make it incredible? Honestly, most people would've just said, 'You know, we've had an accident, and therefore we can't continue', but you did the opposite. You continued, not only that, I'm not just saying this just because of that. This was by far..." Cowell’s words were drowned out by the audience’s applause as he continued, "The best reaction we've gotten so far, which is why you're getting..." Cowell then pressed the Golden Buzzer, sending a shower of golden confetti raining down on the duo as they both embraced each other, still in tears.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SEBASTIAN & SONIA (@duosebasysonia)

Cowell then walked on stage to talk to Sebastian and Sonia as Terry chimed in, asking Cowell why he pressed the Golden Buzzer, to which Cowell replied, "That is the definition of courage; you don't give up, and I just said, Are you going to be okay for the finals? and she said yes." Despite making it to the finals, Sebastian and Sonia did not win the competition, as they finished in the bottom five of the top ten finalists, with the winner being Richard Goodall.