Mel B fights back tears on 'AGT' after an emotional performance reminds her of late father: 'I'm shaking...'

"I felt like that song was just meant for me," said an emotional Mel B while lauding We Three's performance

Having joined the judging panel during Season 8 and remaining until Season 13, Mel B has to be one of the most loved judges of 'America's Got Talent,' according to America's Got Talent Wiki. The 'Spice Girls' alum rejoined the show in Season 20 following Heidi Klum's departure. With her extensive experience on the talent show, it was no surprise that Mel B, like other judges, has let her guard down and showcased her emotional side. In one such instance, the singer was so moved by a participant's performance that she couldn't hold back her tears. To add more, her tears were coming from a very personal and emotional place.

Mel B attends the 'America's Got Talent' Season 20 Red Carpet at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Victoria Sirakova)

During the season premiere of 'America's Got Talent' in May 2018, an emotional performance by the sibling band 'We Three' moved both the judges and viewers. The group performed a heartfelt tribute to their mother, who passed away from cancer, as per Yahoo! Entertainment. Bethany, the sister, shared their mother’s diagnosis story, revealing, "In 2015, she had severe back pain… She went to the doctor, and they found large masses throughout her body. She got diagnosed with stage-four carcinoma cancer. We had kind of a shocking four months with her before she passed, which was way shorter than we were expecting."

The band's brother, Manny, explained that after their mother's death, they discovered journals she had written, including thoughts about losing her mother. Inspired by these writings, they created the song they performed on the show. "It's about our mother, who passed away from cancer about two years ago," Manny explained. "And it's a song written from her perspective, kind of talking to us in, like, her last month."

We Three's emotional performance on the show deeply moved the judges, causing Mel B, Klum, and Tyra Banks to break into tears. Mel B was particularly affected, sharing, “I lost my father over a year ago to cancer… I felt like that song was just meant for me and my dad was singing that to me. So, I just felt it. I'm shaking. It was really, really good. Thank you." Mel B was so emotionally overwhelmed that she needed to take a break to recover. Later, all judges voted in favor of the group sending them to the Judge Cuts, as per America's Got Talent Wiki.

In their Judge Cuts performance, the group performed their original song 'Lifeline,' earning them standing ovations from the judges and guest judge Martina McBride. Their strong performance secured their spot in the Quarterfinals, alongside Noah Guthrie. In Week 2 Semifinals, they performed their original song "Makeup," with Mel B giving them another standing ovation. Despite finishing in fourth, fifth, or sixth place in America's Vote and receiving fewer votes than Glennis Grace in the Dunkin Save, Mel B voted for them in the Judges' Choice. However, Cowell, Klum, and Mandel did not, leading to their elimination instead of Daniel Emmet.