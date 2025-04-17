'AGT' judges were terrified when a shy non-dancer fell off the stage — his next move won them over

Keith Apicary's wild dance moves might've shocked the 'AGT' judges, but his quirky energy made it impossible to say no

Keith Apicary appeared on 'America's Got Talent' Season 16 with the most jaw-dropping act where he performed what he called "Bodily Manuevers." During his introduction, he told the judges, "I'm not a dancer... I just like to dance." In a pre-recorded video, Apicary told Terry Crews that it is "just kind of a sequence of rhythmic spasms." He also shared that his dance is inspired by his love for video games. "Ever since I played my video game, it led me into dancing." He explained, "Because I love video game music so much that I could not not move to it." He also added, "I feel I have something different to show. But I don't want them to like, 'He's a weirdo', 'Get him out', because they have got like so many people there," he said, taking a sneak peak from behind the curtain and appearing all nervous.

Even though Apicary sent out a disclaimer that he was not a dancer, he surprised the judges with some of his break dancing steps and hilarious spins, which the judges seemingly enjoyed. However, just as the performance came to a close, Apicary fell off the stage, prompting judges Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel to scream. Later, as he stood up and took a bow, it was clear that it was an intentional move, which garnered a standing ovation from the judges and the audience.

Screenshot of contestant Keith Apicary from 'America's Got Talent'(Image Source: YouTube | 'America's Got Talent’)

Per Yahoo, Simon Cowell commented on the act and said, "Keith, I've gotta be honest with you. Based on our little talk before, I thought, 'This is gonna be just awful.' And then, I just loved every second of it. I thought you were amazing! I mean, I'm not a dance expert. I'd rather watch you than the ballet, I've gotta be honest with you. I would!" "I mean, it was so expected, and that's what I love about the show. I loved it," added Vergara. Mandel also quipped, "You know what you are? One word comes up. You're a surprise."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keith Apicary (@keithapicary)

Apicary walked out with all 4 yeses that day; however, unfortunately, he was eliminated in the quarterfinals. Later speaking of his performance in the quarterfinals, Apicary opened up to Cinemabland, "The energy of the crowd helps. Liking the music helps. That was my song that played tonight, called 'No Kiss You,' so I loved the song. So that helps. Choreography messes me up because I can't learn choreography very well. And I had to do choreography for them. So they kind of knew what I was going to do and where I was going to be."

He also added, "If I were to just be free and just feel it and go for it, kind of more like I did in the audition, I think I would do a little better." "But the audience helps keep me going, like when Simon buzzes me, I'm just like,' Alright,' because I can see people laughing and cheering. So it helped me go through to the end. I got a little discouraged when I heard the X, but I just kept going. I was like, 'I just gotta hit that flip at the end' and I got through it."