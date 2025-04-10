Gwen Stefani wanted to cut the cameras after a 'Voice' performance made her break down: 'I'm not...'

Gwen Stefani couldn't bring herself to speak after Rose Short's extremely emotional performance on 'The Voice'

Gwen Stefani's emotions got the better of her during the semifinal of 'The Voice' Season 17! In December 2019, 'The Sweet Escape' hitmaker got teary-eyed while watching the performance of her contestant, Rose Short, who belted out an amazing rendition of 'I Want to Know What Love Is' by Foreigner. At one point, Stefani was so overwhelmed with emotions that she asked the crew members to 'cut the cameras'. As per a report by Entertainment Tonight, when Carson Daly asked Stefani to offer her feedback on Short's performance, Stefani, who was wiping away her tears, said, "I'm not ready. Oh my god, I'm crying. That was unbelievable. I'm so in awe of you. I'm so honored to work with you."

While hiding her face, Stefani further added, "Cut the cameras, oh my gosh." Soon after, Kelly Clarkson entered the chat as Stefani guided through her emotions and quipped, "It was moving. That’s why you’re crying." Then, Clarkson gushed over Short's beautiful performance and went on to say, “You are a gift, you are a gift. I don’t care what happens on this show. You are so blessed. That was so good.”

As Stefani struggled to compose herself on the show, she later opened up about her emotional meltdown. She also took to Instagram to praise Short. “She’s a master. She understands everything about performing and singing and what she needs to do to try to connect with an audience. She just is really real and really in touch with herself," Stefani said in her Instagram Stories, according to Today.

During an interview with People magazine, Short referred to Stefani as her biggest cheerleader and stated that Stefani stood by her side throughout the show. In addition to this, Short also mentioned that Stefani even called her out during instances when she was thinking of herself too critically. “Gwen checked me on stage. I don’t know which round it was, but I think it was the top 13. I was singing, and she was like, ‘You look beautiful.’ I’m like, ‘Girl, my stomach … ‘ She was like, ‘Stop it.’ She said, ‘Stop.’ I’m like, ‘Well, damn.’ It was like, ‘Okay, stop doing that to yourself. You’re enough. Don’t do that.’ That’s what my mom does — she’ll snap you up. That’s how she is. Like I said, I was having a rough week. Just by her checking on me and making sure I was straight … that, to me, means everything," Short said at that time.

Ultimately, Stefani's contestant Short, who hails from Killeen, Texas, advanced to the finals of 'The Voice' Season 17 following her brilliant performance in the semi-finals. However, Short failed to clinch the coveted title of the popular singing competition. For those wondering, Jake Hoot from Team Clarkson emerged as the winner of the seventeenth season of 'The Voice' during the finale, which aired in two parts on December 16 and December 17. Ricky Duran from Team Blake was the runner-up, meanwhile, Katie Kadan from Team Legend finished in third place.