Ariana Grande reveals she'll never be a coach on 'The Voice' for an unexpected reason

Ariana Grande made her debut on season 21 of NBC's 'The Voice', in September 2021. She came in as a replacement for Nick Jonas as coach.

Ariana Grande made her debut on season 21 of NBC's The Voice, in September 2021. She came in as a replacement for Nick Jonas as coach. However, now Grande wishes to concentrate more on her acting career after her recent performance in Wicked as Glinda the Witch has garnered critical praise. As per Entertainment Weekly, the 7 Rings hitmaker recently confessed on the Las Culturistas podcast that she won't be returning to the show as a mentor. "I got so emotionally attached to everyone. That's my problem," Grande admitted to hosts Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang. "I can't really do that because I really get in. I really get in there with everyone. I love everyone so much. I love meeting people, and I've felt so invested."

The Everyday singer gushed about co-star Kelly Clarkson, deeming her 'the best in the world' and 'f---ing incredible.' She also acknowledged that working with Blake Shelton and John Legend was enjoyable. According to Grande, she hasn't "really been in touch with anyone" lately, despite having previously tried to maintain connections with her teammates Bella DeNapoli, David Vogel, and Raquel Trinidad. "But I love them and I'm in touch with them on Instagram," she explained. "I like their posts, I see their things, I see what they're up to."

E! News reported that the Into You singer was particularly happy to learn that DeNapoli had just given birth and that Sasha Allen, of the father-son band Jim & Sasha, was releasing solo music. Grande revealed that she is still 'very involved' when it comes to cheering for her team members. Further into the podcast, she acknowledged a perk of the show that she would miss a lot— spinning on the red chair. "It was a perk," she joked. "It was a good perk. It is really fun." Grande previously told the publication that mentoring on the show was difficult. "You watch it on TV and you think you know, 'OK, I'm going get in there and it's going to be easy whatever,'" she said in 2021. "But it's so hard. [The other coaches] are so seasoned and so great at it."

She expressed that she was grateful for her time on the reality show. "It felt so amazing...I love everybody's energy so much. Being able to work with Kelly and John and Blake—it's been so informative and I'm learning so much." Grande also shared her future plans in detail. “I’m always going to make music. I’m always going to go on stage," she shared. “But I don’t think doing it at the rate that I’ve been doing for the past 10 years is where I see the next 10 years.”

According to Bustle, Grande shared feeling finally liberated as she explores her talent as an actor. She declared that she loves the comedy genre in particular. “I think I love acting; I love musical theater. Reconnecting with this part of myself… I love comedy, and it heals me to do that — finding roles to use these parts of myself,” she concluded. To the delight of her fans, the Bang Bang singer also acted, sang, and made humorous impersonations of other renowned musicians during her recent Saturday Night Live monologue, which received widespread praise.