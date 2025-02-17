Dakota Johnson was uncomfortable in her dress — so she handled it in the most Dakota Johson way

James Corden was ready to give his jacket to Dakota Johnson during interview on 'Late Late Show with James Corden'

James Corden makes sure that the celebrity guests appearing on his talk show feel comfortable! In 2022, 'Fifty Shades of Grey,' star Dakota Johnson made an appearance on Corden's talk show 'The Late Late Show with James Corden.' For her appearance on the talk program, Johnson wore a mini red dress from the luxury brand of Polish fashion designer Magda Butrym. During the interview, Johnson appeared visibly uncomfortable because of her short dress and was continuously trying to cover her legs with her hands. Noticing Johnson’s discomfort, Corden offered her his jacket. “Are you good?” Corden asked Johnson to which she responded by saying, “No!”

The late-night show host asked Johnson, “Are you all right? Are you worried? I think it’s all right. Is it all right? Do you want my jacket?” In her response, Johnson who sat on a couch opposite to Cohen jokingly said, "I am okay. It’s nothing nobody hasn’t already seen." After hearing Johnson's hilarious response, Corden burst into laughter.

After the episode was released on YouTube, many viewers took to the comments section to praise Johnson's sharp humor and charming personality. One YouTube user commented, "I love how naturally and elegantly humorous Dakota is. I can hear her speak all day and never get tired of it." Another one wrote, "I absolutely love Dakota's awkward jokes. Everybody in her family has that wicked sense of humor: Melanie, Don, and her grandmother Tippi Heddren." A fan quipped, "I’ve always adored Dakota so much. It’s her calm self and her awkward and incredible sense of humor." Adoring her, another fan said, "There is nothing negative that can be said about her. She seems kinda perfect."

Johnson's response seemed to subtly reference her role in the erotic romantic drama 'Fifty Shades of Grey'. Johnson played Anastasia Steele in the Sam Taylor-Johnson film, alongside Jamie Dornan, who portrayed Christian Grey. During a 2017 interview with Vogue, Johnson candidly spoke about doing intimate scenes on screen. “Nudity is really interesting for an actor. Jamie and I worked so incredibly closely for so long. There were no inhibitions, and it was very honest and very trusting. But I mean, what a gamble! What if he had turned out to be a total dick? There’s no makeup. There are no clothes to tell you a bit about the story. There’s no jewelry to give you a clue about social status. So it becomes purely about the performance," Johnson said. “Will I stop doing nude scenes when my boobs start sagging? I don’t know. Maybe I have more of a European mindset about these things. I don’t want to see someone wearing a bra and underwear in a sex scene. Let’s be honest about it," she added.