Ellen DeGeneres once called out Diddy for his one mistake on live TV: "Your son got here..."

Ellen DeGeneres wasn’t the only one who lost her patience—Chelsea Handler also blasted Diddy on-air for the same mistake.

In a memorable 2018 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, host Ellen DeGeneres confronted music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs about his habitual tardiness. As Diddy settled into his seat, Ellen quipped about his late arrival. She jokingly said, "Just looking at that pretty watch, just wondered if you know how to look at it and tell time." To which he acknowledged, "Yes, I got a little late...I was stuck in traffic." She continued schooling him, "Your son got here even before you." The video went on to share the behind-the-scenes moments of Diddy getting out of his car and preparing to meet Ellen. Eventually, they both chuckled at the end when he asked Ellen, "Will you forgive me?" and she replied, "Of course, I forgive you. I love that you are here."

However, Diddy's reputation for being late extended beyond Ellen's show. In an appearance on Chelsea Handler's show 'Chelsea Lately', when Diddy greeted Chelsea saying, "Chelsea, I have been waiting to get here. I’m talking about, man, it feels so good to see you face to face,” and without missing a beat, the host replied, "It’s interesting that you’ve been waiting to get here because I’ve been waiting for you for a f*****g hour!" She further added, "Thanks you ladies, by the way, for being on time, really appreciate it. " She continued making a dig at Diddy stating, "...and you girlfriend need to work your s***t out." To which Diddy jokingly replied, "You know what, good things only come to those who wait!" Since then, actors' tardiness has become a running joke in the industry. Such incidents also shed light on the unpredictable nature of live television and the hectic schedules celebrities often juggle. ​

Diddy isn’t the only star known for running on their clock. As reported by Bossip, several celebrities have developed reputations for their habitual lateness to events and performances. For instance, Rihanna has been notably tardy on multiple occasions during her 'Diamonds' World Tour, arriving three hours late to a show in Monte Carlo and an hour late in Israel. Madonna has also faced criticism for her punctuality. In 2024, 'The View' co-host Sara Haines labeled the singer "disrespectful" for being two hours late to a concert, prompting some fans to sue, reported Buzzfeed. ​Additionally, entertainment reporter Nelson Aspen told the New York Post about many instances where actor Vin Diesel arrived up to seven hours late for interviews, causing significant disruptions and financial costs for media crews.​

Interestingly, the 2018 clip from Ellen's show resurfaced in September 2024, coinciding with Diddy's arrest on serious charges, as reported by PageSix. The conversation that took the singer into question was when Ellen inquired about Diddy's punctuality for her upcoming party. "Are you gonna be early for my party?" she asked. Diddy candidly responded, "Yes I am—No," before admitting, "You know I have to arrive fashionably late."

Ellen, with her characteristic wit, retorted, "Not too late though, not too late, please." She added, "Once you get there, the party really starts. You Know what I am saying." ​ However, despite the allegations, Diddy's influence in the entertainment industry remains undeniable. According to The Guardian, the music mogul's streaming numbers surged by 18.3% in the week following his arrest on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. Whether keeping talk show hosts on their toes or making grand entrances at his soirées, Diddy's approach to time continues to be as unconventional as the man himself.