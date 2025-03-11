Body language expert reveals how Ellen felt during her infamous Dakota Johnson interview: "She was..."

Ellen DeGeneres' interview with Dakota Johnson was simply a compilation of awkward moments! In November 2019, when the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' actress appeared on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', a conversation about her 30th birthday party took an unexpectedly awkward turn. The tense exchange quickly became a widely debated topic among viewers. According to Cosmopolitan, after the episode aired, body language expert Blanca Cobb analyzed DeGeneres and Johnson’s interactions, offering insight into their unspoken cues.

After closely analyzing DeGeneres and Johnson’s infamous interview, Cobb explored the subtle gestures conveyed through their body language. She noted that DeGeneres appeared visibly uncomfortable during the conversation. "The right leg is crossed over her left leg, and that leg—the way she has it—serves like a barrier between her and Dakota. So it’s like a psychological barrier as well as a physical barrier," Cobb explained.

Along with this, Cobb also noted that DeGeneres was "rubbing her fingers either on the armrest or on the leg," which means that she was 'self-soothing' at that time. On the other hand, Johnson seemed confident and comfortable on the talk show. During her interview with DeGeneres, Johnson leaned towards the 67-year-old stand-up comedian, and Cobb suggested that her body movements were “sincere, candid, and forward.” While having a conversation with DeGeneres, Johnson's 'palms were up' which is seen as a submissive, non-threatening gesture.

In the episode, DeGeneres told Johnson, "Of course I like you. You knew I liked you! You’ve been on the show many times and don’t I show...like?" However, Cobb expressed that DeGeneres' facial expressions narrated a completely different story. “If you have something positive to say to somebody, you’re going to reflect it on your face. Likewise, when you’re pissed at somebody, you’re going to reflect that on your face. I’m not exactly sure if Ellen was pissed. I think she was a bit surprised," Cobb said. The body analyst also shared that DeGeneres looked 'disengaged' when Johnson revealed that Tig Notaro was her favorite comedian. "She turned her head, she looked away from Dakota, and then she looked down with her eyes a little bit. She was definitely disconnecting and disengaging, and obviously, when you’re turning away from somebody, you don’t like what they’re saying," Cobb asserted.

For those wondering what really went down, during the episode, the talk show host called out Johnson for not inviting her to her 30th birthday party. "How was the party? I wasn't invited," DeGeneres said, as per Lad Bible. Johnson immediately stated that she had sent an invitation to DeGeneres. Johnson remarked, "Last time I was on the show last year, you gave me a bunch of s**t about not inviting you, but I didn't even know you wanted to be invited...I didn't even know you liked me!"

The 'Madame Web' star set the record straight by saying, "I did invite you, and you didn't come." At that point, DeGeneres was quite taken aback by Johnson's response and quipped, "This time you invited me? I don't think so." Shortly afterward, Johnson stated, "Ask everybody. Ask Jonathon, your producer. But I did invite you, and you didn't come," to which DeGeneres awkwardly replied, "I was invited? Why didn't I go? Oh yeah, I had that thing! It was probably in Malibu, that's too far for me to go to. I think I do remember I was invited - thank you!"