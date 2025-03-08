Drew Barrymore has a medical issue during Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler interview: "I'm having..."

Drew Barrymore once abruptly paused interview with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler after experiencing a sudden on-air medical issue

Drew Barrymore had an unexpected experience for the first time when Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler appeared on 'The Drew Barrymore Show' on March 27, 2023, to promote their then-upcoming Netflix film, 'Murder Mystery 2'. Well, the host known for her quirky antics had a hot flash! Yeah, you heard that right. It was quite an emotional and exciting moment for Barrymore, who paused mid-interview and said, "Um, I'm so hot," as Sandler laughed. "I think I'm having one of my first perimenopause hot flashes." She removed her blazer, leaving her in a blouse, and turned to the camera. "For the first time, I think I'm having my first hot flash!" She screamed visibly teary-eyed.

Aniston who seemed stunned responded, "Oh, I feel so honored," as she helped Barrymore roll up her sleeves to cool down. Barrymore apologized and fanned herself. Aniston touched her neck and Barrymore asked, "Do you feel how hot I am?" "Eternal heat," The 'Friends' actress replied. "Or maybe I'm just that excited!" Barrymore joked. "I think you're that excited," Aniston agreed. Sandler then reached over and held Barrymore’s hand. "It's a warm hand," he said. "Yeah. You got a hot hand." Barrymore responded, "That's good... cause if it was cold then that would be worrisome... anyhow!" and quickly moved on. She then said, "I am so glad I have this moment documented," Allure reported.

Since Barrymore and Sandler are close friends, they often joke with each other. Sandler teased, saying he was waiting for a mood swing to happen. Barrymore playfully made a serious face, and the 'Hustle' actor quickly responded, "There it is!" The clip was shared on Instagram, and many fans reacted to the moment. One fan wrote, "When your body decides to evolve on TV. A historic moment." Another commented, "This is so important & real to share. How beautiful!" A third person added, "Thank you for helping to normalize talking openly about perimenopause and menopause!" Another fan wrote, "I can't emphasize how beautiful this moment was." "Thanks for being refreshingly honest and unpretentious!! This was so funny and so many women could identify with that sweaty moment," added another.

This wasn’t the first emotional moment Barrymore had on her show. In 2022, she broke down in tears when she reunited with her ex-boyfriend, Justin Long. Now single after three marriages, Barrymore invited Long, whom she dated on and off from 2007 to 2010, onto her talk show over a decade after their relationship ended. They previously starred together in the 2009 romantic comedy 'He's Just Not That Into You'. For the season three premiere of her show, Barrymore shocked the audience by bringing Long as a guest. When he walked onstage, they shared a long hug. Barrymore then said, "Thank you for walking into this with me."

Justin Long and Drew Barrymore attend the 'Going the Distance' World Premiere at the Vue Cinema, Leicester Square on August 19, 2010 in London. (Credit Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anthony Harvey)

She explained to the audience, "We haven't seen each other, we've been texting and audio messages. We're just reuniting on national television." Long recalled their time together, saying, "We had a lot of laughs. We laughed all the time." Barrymore agreed, "That was so much a part of our connection - we love funny people and we enjoy laughing at all times." Long responded, "I love that we've maintained our love. Because I know - from my end - it will never go anywhere. I'll love you always, you know?" Barrymore covered her mouth with her hand and teared up. Long reassured her, "I'm glad that we're able to still have that." He reached out to hold her hand and said, "I mean that. I'll always love you," People reported.