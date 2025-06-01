He turned all four chairs and still didn’t make the finale — what happened to Conor James on ‘The Voice’?

"I brought you back to this thing, which is where you belong and you absolutely delivered tonight man," Adam Levine said.

Conor James failed to make it to the Top 5 on 'The Voice' Season 27! James' journey on the NBC singing competition was no less than a rollercoaster ride. During his Blind Audition, James, who hails from Bridgewater, Massachusetts, sang a spectacular rendition of 'I Say a Little Prayer' by Aretha Franklin and received a four-chair turn from the esteemed judges Adam Levine, John Legend, Michael Bublé, and Kelsea Ballerini. Then, James joined Team Adam. Throughout his time on 'The Voice,' James delivered some beautiful performances and impressed both the judges and fans. Despite his exceptional talent and dedicated fanbase, James was sent home on May 13, 2025, ahead of the finale.

James' journey on 'The Voice' took a turn for the better when Levine decided to bring James back on the popular singing competition using the 'Super Save' option. As per NBC, during an episode, Carson Daly, the show's host, explained, "Coaches, lend me your ears. I come with great news and great joy. We’ve always intended to keep the best artists on this show for the longest amount of time. We’re going to allow each of you to bring back one artist. The Super Save is on...go give the good news to a third artist."

Then, Levine used the golden opportunity to bring James back on the show. While having a conversation with People magazine, the Maroon 5 frontman shed light on his decision by saying, "There's no right or wrong answer, right? So someone's going home, someone's going to be disappointed, and I can't make a decision for anybody other than what I think is best." Along with this, Levine stated that sending "people home is not fun" and mentioned that he's glad that he was able to give another chance to James.

Regardless of his incredible performances on 'The Voice,' James was not taken to the Live Shows. In the semi-finals, Levine's Super Save Artist sang 'Chasing Pavements' by Adele. According to Entertainment Now, when Levine was asked to give feedback on James' performance, he went on to say, "I love the fact that we kept it pure and simple here because that was a nice thing for you to do at this point. I brought you back to this thing, which is where you belong, and you absolutely delivered tonight, man, and I’m super proud of you." Sadly, James' run on 'The Voice' ended during the semi-finals.

Ultimately, Lucia Flores-Wiseman from Team Adam, Jadyn Cree from Team Bublé, Renzo from Team Legend, Jaelen Johnston from Team Ballerini, and Adam David from Team Bublé made it to the Top 5 on 'The Voice' Season 27. During the grand finale, which aired on May 20, David was announced as the winner of the show. During an interview with TV Insider after his big win, David candidly spoke about his future plans by saying, “I was hoping that my name would be called. I want to put out some music and go on tour. I want to play. I want to play for audiences and not, you know, empty rooms.”