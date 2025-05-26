'The Voice' fans can't get over Ariana Grande's jawdropping looks in old seasons: 'This was the last time...'

"I tend to keep it very classic. I like very girly, retro inspired, feminine floral things. I'm not very edgy," Ariana Grande shared.

Pop icon Ariana Grande never misses a chance to flaunt her impeccable sense of fashion! For the unversed, the 'No Tears Left To Cry' hitmaker served as a coach on 'The Voice' Season 21, which premiered in September 2021, and during her time on the show, she stunned her fans with some jaw-dropping looks. Throughout the NBC singing competition, Grande was dressed to the nines, and she wasn't hesitant to try new things and push boundaries, especially in the realm of style. At that point, Grande rocked some bold patterns, sported a few classic neutrals, and even donned a three-quarter-length glove every once in a while.

From the start to the end of the season, the Grammy winner wore several spectacular outfits, including a strapless brown dress that put her numerous tattoos on display, a baby pink strapless top paired with white pants to pay homage to Britney Spears, an oversized blazer, a sparkly blue-green ombre dress, a two-piece lavender matching set, and a shimmery little black dress, among many others.

Then, the fans of the show couldn't stop gushing over Grande's incredible outfits. One social media user took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, "This was the last time she looked good, smhh." Followed by a second user who penned, "Girl, her looks on The Voice go viral weekly… as they should!" Another netizen went on to say, "This is what she was talking about when she said, 'my face is sitting.'" Echoing the same sentiment, one person wrote, "The voice era was definitely an era." A user chimed in, "This is the best somebody has ever looked."

During an interview with Glamour magazine, Grande was asked about her personal style. At that moment, the 'Wicked' actress quipped, "I tend to keep it very classic. I like very girly, retro-inspired, feminine floral things. I'm not very edgy. Although that's kind of detrimental because it's in." When Grande was asked if she liked wearing strapless dresses, she replied, "No, I actually wear a lot of halters. Yeah, but no, I was not born in five-inch heels. I guess I decided probably about a year and a half ago. I think I got most comfortable in my style quite recently. I was never comfortable because I was always trying to wear what was trendy, but it never felt right on my body or in my skin. It felt wrong. I was finally like, Hey, fashion and style can be just about self-expression, about what makes you feel stylish."

In the same interview, Grande also revealed that her favorite designer was Chanel. Elsewhere in the interview, when Grande was asked to name the television celebrity whose wardrobe she would love to have, Grande exclaimed, "Blair Waldorf, of course! Dorota's too—throw hers in there too; she's the cutest. I want a Dorota." For the unversed, let us share with you that Blair Waldorf (played by Leighton Meester) is one of the main characters of the beloved sitcom 'Gossip Girl,' which ran on The CW for six seasons from 2007 to 2012.