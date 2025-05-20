A Texas mom kept her 'American Idol' audition a secret — then stole fans' hearts and made the Top 3

No one knew Breanna Nix auditioned for 'American Idol' — not even her husband (turns out, she forgot)

Breanna Nix, the top 3 finalist alongside John Foster and Jamal Roberts on 'American Idol' season 23, wowed the judges since her bold audition on Carrie Underwood's song 'Jesus Take The Wheel.' However, in a recent interview, she disclosed she never planned on competing on the show and didn't take 'Idol' seriously. "I submitted a video to Idol and didn’t tell anyone. I forgot about it," she told Billboard, before adding, "Didn’t tell my husband. Didn’t tell anybody. I didn’t think anything was going to come out of it. Two months went by, and I checked my email."

Ahead of her audition, Nix, who is also a mother, explained what motivated her to be on the show: "I'm doing this because I want Emerson (her son) to know that anything is possible," she told the camera backstage. Nix added, "He's watching his mama go chase after her dreams. I just hope one day that he'll do the same thing." After getting the coveted ticket to Hollywood, there was no looking back for the Texas singer, who slowly carved her name not only in the heart of the judge's panel but also in the hearts of viewers. Nix got consistent support from her fans throughout the 'Idol ' journey, eventually helping her finish in third place.

Addressing her fans, in an Instagram post, she wrote, "I cannot express my gratitude. Thank you so much for the LOVE and support!! We love you guys." Despite being a fan-favorite, she lost the finale to another finalist, Jamal Roberts, but her feelings didn't change. Again, in a heartfelt Instagram post, she wrote, "I don’t even know where to begin… Nix Nation – thank you from the bottom of my heart to every single one of you who’s supported me throughout this experience. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude and so excited for what’s next. I can’t wait to share more music and grow with you, This is just the beginning. There’s so much I want to say, but for now… thank you. Truly. You’ve changed my life."

Fans all over social media didn't hold back in reciprocating the love either. One fan wrote back on the same post, "I WILL be buying your album and attending your concerts! As a fellow Texan, you make us proud!! Praying the Lord leads you and guides you as you begin the rest of your music career." Another 'American Idol' viewer wrote, "You have been my favorite from your audition!!!! The way your faith NEVER waivered was so encouraging to my heart. God has a big plan for you, and I cannot wait to see it all unfold."

Admiring Nix's inspirational journey as a mom, one fan also said, "So proud of how you represented those of us who are 'just stay at home moms.' We love you!!! God has wonderful plans for you and your future!" Fortifying the artist's belief that it was just the beginning, another fan added, "This isn’t over for you! But the beginning of something AMAZING, Texas is proud of you!"