'American Idol' viewers have the same thing to say about Carrie Underwood's 'changing face'

Plastic surgeon Dr. Daniel Barrett, an expert's expert, did his viral TikTok video where he advanced the case for possible rhinoplasty, among others.

Social media went into a frenzy over speculation about Carrie Underwood's appearance after the country music star shared her new pictures on Instagram. The Grammy-winning singer, who rose to fame after winning 'American Idol,' became the centerpiece of a very heated debate regarding her seemingly different looks. Chatter got even heated when snapshots of 41-year-old Underwood were taken with rapper Ludacris at Las Vegas nightclub Zouk.

"Pretty sure @ludacris is the only person who could get me out to the club after my show @resortsworldlv," she captioned the post showing a snippet of her night out. But comments about her night were quickly replaced with ones about her looks. "She has changed her appearance so much...looking totally different from how she once looked," one fan commented. Another chimed in, "She looks totally different...not just clothes, but facial features." Amid the scrutiny, supporters came to her defense, with one reasonably noting, "She's 41, did people expect her to look the same? I know I don't look the same as I did in my 20s, so why would they expect her to look the same?"

Carrie Underwood performs on the Pyramid stage during day four of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton

The discussion of Underwood's appearance isn't totally new, although some might have forgotten a defining moment in her history. In 2017, the singer fell badly outside her Nashville home while walking her dogs and required 40 to 50 stitches on her face. The accident had her concerned as to how people would view her, and so she addressed the topic publicly. "In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well," Underwood revealed at the time. The injury was serious enough to affect her ability to sing while recovering from stitches in her mouth. "In the beginning, I didn't know how things were going to end up. It just wasn't pretty," she candidly admitted, as per Irish Star.

Dr. Sabina Hanoman-Singh of the CREO Clinic weighed in on the ongoing speculation: "Carrie Underwood looks great and whilst we don't know if she has had any treatments to enhance her looks, it looks as though she may have chosen some anti-aging and natural enhancement procedures to maintain her youthful look gracefully." It wasn't until her appearance in Times Square for Underwood's turn on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve that the topic got a new start, where social media opined she looked "stunning"—yet it wasn't okay, as per the Daily Mail. Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Daniel Barrett, an expert's expert, did his viral TikTok video where he advanced the case for possible rhinoplasty, among others.

Of course, this constitutes rumors since these claims have not been verified. In an interview with Redbook in 2018, Underwood confronted the rumors head-on and said she is still against cosmetic surgery. "It's a little sad because the truth is just as interesting," she said. "I wish I'd gotten some awesome plastic surgery to make this [scar] look better. But I try not to worry too much about it." And while chatter about her looks will no doubt continue as Underwood prepares to take a seat on 'American Idol,' replacing Katy Perry, for season 23, all the while she has kept up a remarkably successful career headlining tours, releasing several albums, and maintaining a Las Vegas residency through 2025.