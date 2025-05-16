'American Idol' finalist John Foster's ex-teacher says his success is no surprise: 'We always knew...'

"We always knew it was there," said John Foster's family friend Blake Sarradet on his selection for American idol finale

As 'American Idol' Season 23 inches closer to its finale, the anticipation is at an all-time high. Amidst the top 3, John Foster is grabbing major headlines, all thanks to his charming yet deep vocal talents. However, as the young singer has advanced to the finale, his hometown is in celebratory mode. Now, Foster's community has come forward and revealed interesting details about Foster's hard work and talent, making it clear that the singer was always made for big things.

Foster, who is a resident of Louisiana, has a musical journey that is deeply rooted in a strong family legacy and hometown pride. Foster's grandfather, John Benoit Sr., founded Benoit’s Country Meat Block near Baton Rouge in 1982, which remains a central part of the community and the singer's upbringing. "His grandfather, Mr. John Benoit Sr., owns it. His father works here, his aunt works here, his other aunt works here, his sister has worked here, he's worked here… So, it's a big family affair, and everybody joins in," revealed longtime family friend and employee Blake Sarradet in an interaction with WAFB 9.

Before fame found him, Foster was helping customers and building character through hard work at the family store. "We've always seen the talent. We always knew it was there," Sarradet added. Though many in the town recognized his gift early, even one of his former middle school teachers, who remembered the first time she heard him sing, wasn’t shocked by his success, pointing to his consistent dedication and strong work ethic, as per WAFB 9.

"We talk about it constantly in school. The kids are excited. Everybody in the community has been talking about it," said Kimberly Revelle, while pointing out the local buzz surrounding Foster's journey. She further added, "He truly deserves to win." Reportedly, as a part of a special celebratory event, Foster was welcomed to his alma mater, Brusly High School, where he addressed students and staff on the school's football field.

A former co-valedictorian, Foster expressed deep gratitude and encouraged the students, saying, "You all are so very fortunate, and I hope each and every one of you knows the power that you hold and the power that these people will pull out of you.” He added, "I don't want you to ever doubt the importance and the care these teachers have for you all. I am right here because of them," as per Unfiltered With Kiran. After visiting Brusly High, Foster crossed the Mississippi River to the state capitol, where the Louisiana House of Representatives adopted a resolution in his honor.

Speaking in the House chamber, Foster said he is "truly proud of this great state." He joked, "I think sometimes they get tired of me talking about Louisiana so much," but added sincerely, "It's who I am." His words were met with applause from dozens of legislators, a spur to Nola. Following the ceremony, Foster and his motorcade returned to the west side of the Mississippi, to Addis, where crowds from across Louisiana gathered under the sweltering sun to show their support during a parade. Around 6 pm, Foster rolled through in a massive crawfish float, tossing beads and clutching his cowboy hat to keep it from blowing away.