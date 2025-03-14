Bill Murray was almost in tears after watching one movie clip on Joe Rogan’s podcast: "It's a really..."

Joe Rogan’s podcast covers a broad spectrum of topics, and Bill Murray’s appearance was no exception

Recently, when Bill Murray appeared on 'The Joe Rogan Experience', he had an unexpectedly emotional moment. Murray grew emotional as host Joe Rogan played a scene from the 1998 film 'Fear and Loathing' in Las Vegas, starring Johnny Depp as the iconic journalist Hunter S. Thompson. In the scene, Depp’s character types away while reminiscing about the 1960s. As Murray watched, he seemed transported back in time, his eyes welling with tears as memories surfaced.

Bill Murray at SiriusXM Studios on Feb 27, 2025, in NYC. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Roy Rochlin)

As reported by The Things, Murray talking about his experience said, "It's a beautiful piece. It glistens your eyes to see it... Thinking of Hunter and the words he said, but seeing Johnny and how close Johnny and Hunter became and how much they loved each other and how much they shared with each other. It's a really beautiful piece. Thank you." As reported by Newsweek, Rogan also agreed to it and said, "Yeah, it is a beautiful piece, an amazing piece of writing that so perfectly captured that very strange moment in time where the anti-war, the peace-love movement just got drowned out by the Nixon administration."

The two men continued their conversation, discussing how Thompson revolutionized journalism with his bold approach to gonzo. They also expressed regret over how today's political landscape seemed so charged and tense when compared to then. Speaking of the current political era, Rogan said, "Part of our problem in this country is that we compete every two years. Every two years, you have midterms and elections every four years." Murray agreed and added, "We don't get a break. We don't get a break from these people." Rogan continued, "No, we don't get a break. We don't get a break from division, we don't get a break from propaganda, and we don't get a break from new threats. We don't get a break."

Additionally, he said that it seems like something new happens every day, trapping us in a loop of anxiety about losing. The host further stressed how harmful it is for us as humans to live in such a competitive and stressful environment. He added that a lot of people are addicted to social media and are constantly exposed to the worst news, which worsens the situation. Murray then laughed and said, "I mean that footage made me cry, now you're gonna make me cry."

Hunter S. Thompson and Bill Murray aboard a boat during the filming of Where the Buffalo Roam in 1979. pic.twitter.com/EIfx4Ju2Gf — Stephen Gibbons (@Gibboanxious) March 6, 2025

Meanwhile, Rogan’s podcast always dives into a wide range of topics, so it was no surprise when golf made its way into the conversation during Murray's appearance. Further, during one of the segments of the viral interview, Murray shared how he’s gained valuable insights from two exceptional coaches, Pia Nilsson and Lynn Marriott. He also credited them for changing his approach towards the popular sport, especially with their book titled 'Every Shot Must Have a Purpose.' Murray draws attention to the book's emphasis on mental relaxation while playing. As reported by Golf Digest, Arizona-based performance specialists Nilsson and Marriott make the complicated world of golf simple.