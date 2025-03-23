Denzel Washington refused to leave David Letterman’s couch for a reason no one saw coming

When the second guest was announced, to everyone's surprise, Washington stayed put instead of leaving.

Denzel Washington, then 53, was already a Hollywood icon known for his intense performances in films like 'Training Day', 'Glory', and 'Malcolm X'. In 2008, he appeared on 'The Late Show with David Letterman' to promote his action-packed thriller The Equalizer. However, what made his appearance truly unforgettable wasn’t just his film—it was his refusal to leave the guest couch, all for a heartfelt reason. To everyone's surprise, when Don Rickles was announced as the second guest, Washington stayed put. Throughout the interview, Washington is seen smiling eye to eye, showing the world why he didn't want to miss the chance to witness the legendary comic insult first-hand.

According to SlashFilm, Rickles was a frequent guest on 'The Late Show with David Letterman', often stopping by to promote his upcoming appearances and keep audiences aware of his tours. However, on this particular night, he was there to discuss 'Mr. Warmth: The Don Rickles Project,' a documentary directed by John Landis for HBO. As per tradition dating back to his appearances on 'The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson', Rickles entered to the triumphant tune of 'La Virgen de la Macarena.' Washington, clearly excited, immediately stood up to greet Rickles, who embraced him warmly and even planted a playful kiss on his cheek—not once, but twice.

This is so great.



Don Rickles on David Letterman.



Unlike other shows, usually the first guest didn’t stay during the second guest’s segment, but in this case Denzel Washington wanted to stay.



Rickles is absolutely relentless the entire time….he doesn’t take a single break.… pic.twitter.com/3kMtLtGjPX — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 1, 2025

When it was Letterman’s turn, Rickles offered only a half-hearted handshake before turning back to Washington for some lighthearted banter. Then, with his signature wit, he turned to Letterman and sarcastically remarked, “Nice to see you, Dave.” Rickles, being a witty comic, couldn't resist joking, "Why is Washington still on stage?" Does he have to clean up?" The comic also reminded the star that he's never been in one of his movies: "I could've played the guy picking the cotton; we could've faked it." Still, the feeling of admiration between them was mutual.

While Washington’s interaction with Rickles showcased his playful and comedic side, another interview on the 'Late Show with Stephen Colbert' showcased his more emotional side. Per The Hollywood Reporter, when asked about his late mother, Washington visibly choked up, pausing to gather himself before sharing a touching sentiment: “A mother is a son’s first true love. A son, especially their first son, is a mother’s last true love.” The weight of his words hung in the air as he momentarily struggled with emotion, eventually apologizing to the audience as he fought back tears.

Denzel Washington attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount Pictures "Gladiator II" at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 18, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Washington’s emotional honesty struck a chord with fans, who flocked to the comment section and praised the actor's vulnerability and depth. One fan wrote, "Tears are no weakness… they’re the source of strength. Another added, "Wow. Never seen Denzel like this—ever. But kudos to him for being so honest and vulnerable. It's important to know that it's okay. I wish him well." One fan also shared "Strong men do cry and are not afraid to shed a few tears in front of people. Denzel is a wonderful, strong man! May his mother Rest In Peace."